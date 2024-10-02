Light & Wonder (LNW) Market Cap Tanks $1.9 Billion On September 24, 2024 After Federal Court Ruling On DRAGON TRAIN® - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman encourages Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Investigation Into Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW):



The investigation focuses on Light & Wonder’s disclosures about the success of its DRAGON TRAIN® slot machines and the company’s assurances that prospects of continued gaming revenue growth the company has said is “driven by the continued success and strength of our content, including the recent debut of DRAGON TRAIN®[.]”

The propriety of such disclosures may have come under question when, on Sept. 23, 2024, the United States District Court for the District of Nevada issued a decision granting its competitor Aristrocrat Technologies’ motion for a preliminary injunction enjoining Light & Wonder from any continued or planned sale, leasing, or other commercialization of DRAGON TRAIN®.

The court’s decision reportedly found that Aristocrat is “‘extremely likely to succeed in demonstrating [Light & Wonder] misappropriated Aristrocrat’s trade secrets in [Light & Wonder’s] development of Dragon Train.” The court also reportedly said that Light & Wonder “‘was able to develop Dragon Train without investing the equivalent time and money.’”

Separately, the financial press has reported that Aristocrat’s allegations that DRAGON TRAIN® “bears similarity to [Aristocrat’s] own ‘Dragon Link’ series, and also questions the role of two former Aristocrat designers – Emma Charles and Lloyd Sefton – who reportedly worked on Dragon Link and are said to have also led the development of ‘Dragon Train.’”

As a result of the Sept. 23, 2024 court ruling and announcement, the price of Light & Wonder shares crashed $21.97 (-19%) and wiped out about $1.9 billion of shareholder value in a single trading day on Sept. 24, 2024.

“We are looking into whether Light & Wonder may have knowingly misled investors about the propriety and legality of its reported gaming revenue growth,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Light & Wonder should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email LNW@hbsslaw.com.

