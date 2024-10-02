CORE Stands Ready to Support Food & Beverage Service Families Affected by Hurricane Helene

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CORE , a national non-profit organization, is offering financial assistance to qualifying food and beverage service families who have been impacted by the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene.For the last 20 years, CORE has provided financial grants to families within the food and beverage service industry during times of personal hardship, whether due to health crises, or natural disasters. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, CORE is providing its services to qualifying food & beverage service families who need immediate relief to help rebuild their lives.“During these trying times, as Hurricane Helene brings unthinkable devastation to our families in the food and beverage service industry, we want them to know they are not alone. We hope that CORE can offer a moment of relief, a beacon of hope during what may be their darkest days. Our hearts are with these families, and we are here to support them in their time of need,” said Jill Chapman, CORE’s Director of Corporate Partnerships. “We encourage everyone to support our disaster relief efforts so we can provide as much help as possible, as quickly as possible, to the industry families who need it most.”Eligible individuals can apply for assistance through CORE’s easy-to-navigate grant application process. CORE encourages food and beverage service employees affected by Hurricane Helene to reach out for help. Grants are designed to ease financial burdens by providing aid for essential needs such as food, clothing, and/or short-term housing.How to Apply for CORE Assistance: Food and beverage employees impacted by Hurricane Helene can visit coregives.org to learn more about the qualifications and application process. CORE is working diligently to respond to applications quickly to provide the necessary relief.Donate to CORE at coregives.org.About CORECORE is a 501(c)(3) national non-profit organization that provides support to food and beverage service families when navigating medical crises and natural disasters. For more information on how to apply for a grant or to support CORE’s mission, visit coregives.org. For food and beverage service families, CORE stands as a beacon of hope during times of uncertainty. Together, we can rebuild lives and ensure that no family faces hardship alone.

