The Duluth Fall Home Expo Is Taking Place October 11th, 2024 to October 13th, 2024 At The Gas South Convention Center

3-Day Home Show Event Is Free To The Public; Features The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Duluth Fall Home Expo: October 11, 2024 to October 13, 2024 at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth, GA.

Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the Expo.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Duluth and Greater Atlanta communities, the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects.

Exhibitors in roofing, home siding, kitchen and bathroom renovations, flooring, lighting and more will be participating at the Duluth Home Expo.

Duluth, GA residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Duluth Fall Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission to the Duluth Fall Home Expo is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday October 11, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday October 12, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday October 13, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The Gas South Convention Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 912-333-HOME to secure a spot at a Home Show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota,Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

