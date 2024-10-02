SMAR STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Smartsheet Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) to funds managed by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners for $56.50 per share in cash is fair to Smartsheet shareholders.



Halper Sadeh encourages Smartsheet shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Smartsheet and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Smartsheet shareholders; (2) determine whether Blackstone and Vista are underpaying for Smartsheet; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Smartsheet shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Smartsheet shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.