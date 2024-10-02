Shapiro Administration Celebrates the Commonwealth’s Investments in Manufacturing, Helps Cut Ribbon on Hydro’s Extrusion Plant Expansion in Schuylkill County

Manufacturing, which accounts for more than $116 billion in gross state product, is one of the focus industries in Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

Cressona, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger celebrated the Commonwealth’s investments in the advanced manufacturing industry and helped cut the ribbon on Hydro’s growing extrusion plant in Cressona, Schuylkill County.

“Congratulations to Hydro on their expansion in Pennsylvania! The company’s investment shows its confidence in our strong workforce and business climate and is a great example of why we’re focused on manufacturing as a key sector in the Commonwealth’s Economic Development Strategy,” said Secretary Siger. “Having a major manufacturer like Hydro continue to grow its roots in our Commonwealth sends a strong message to other businesses looking to expand or move to Pennsylvania that we are open for business.”

Hydro Cressona is the largest aluminum extrusion site in North America, producing annually more than 250 million pounds of extrusions for the automotive, commercial transportation, distribution, and infrastructure markets. The extrusion process shapes aluminum by forcing it through a shaped opening in a die.

“At Hydro, we are grateful for the support of the State of Pennsylvania and the local community. Our Cressona facility has been a cornerstone of Schuylkill County for nearly four generations, a legacy made possible by these strong relationships,” said Mike Hammer, Vice President and General Manager, Hydro Extrusion Cressona. “We are proud to supply the building blocks of American manufacturing across almost every industry and we look forward to doing so for many years to come.”

The Cressona plant has been a major part of the manufacturing industry in Schuylkill County for more than 70 years. It was built in 1942 to extrude aluminum used in the U.S. war effort and has continued to operate since then with a series of owners. Norwegian company Norsk Hydro acquired the plant in 2017 and operates it as part of a global Hydro network of manufacturing plants. Norsk Hydro has three additional Pennsylvania facilities located in Mountain Top, Luzerne County; Moon Township, Allegheny County; and Bensalem Township, Bucks County.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to make the Commonwealth a leader in economic development. Announced earlier this year, the Governor’s ten-year Economic Development Strategy will capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths and reignite our economy.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities in the Economic Development Strategy to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES program;

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES program; $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth;

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years online. Get more information on how the Governor’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians online.

