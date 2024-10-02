Announcing the Publication of "Public University Systems: Leveraging Scale in Higher Education" by James R. Johnsen

A Transformative Insight into the Role of Public University Systems in Modern Education

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwood Asher & Associates, a consulting, training, and executive search firm that specializes in the higher education sector, is proud to announce the release of "Public University Systems: Leveraging Scale in Higher Education," edited by James R. Johnsen, vice president of executive search. The book, released on September 24, 2024, presents a comprehensive examination of how public university systems can utilize their scale to foster intercampus collaboration and improve educational and operational outcomes.



Published by Johns Hopkins University Press, this collection of essays by academic experts and seasoned practitioners explores the transformative potential of public university systems in addressing key societal challenges in higher education, including access, affordability, and workforce development. Johnsen argues for a strategic approach to maximize the impact of these systems, highlighting their capacity to drive innovation and excellence.

"Public universities are central to our educational framework, and their ability to leverage scale is crucial for future advancements," said James R. Johnsen. "This book aims to inspire educators and policymakers to rethink our approach to utilizing these vital institutions."

The book is available in hardcover for $49.95 and as an e-book at major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Copies of “Public University Systems” will also be available at the Association for the Study of Higher Education (ASHE) Annual Conference November 20-23, the American Association of Colleges & Universities (AAC&U) Annual Meeting January 22-24, the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) Annual Convention February 16-19, the National Higher Education Teaching Conference (NHETC) Summer 2025, and the American Educational Research Association (AERA) - April 23-27.

Advance praise includes endorsements from notable figures such as Roger Moe, who commended the book as essential reading for system leaders and policymakers, and Tony Evers, Governor of Wisconsin, who emphasized the book's reminder of the critical role public university systems play in shaping America's future.

To celebrate its launch, Johnsen will engage in several speaking engagements and panel discussions, offering a platform to delve deeper into the essays' themes.

Contributors: George Blumenthal, Wallace Boston, Joel Cutcher-Gershenfeld, Tristan Denley, Robert C. Dickeson, Peter T. Ewell, Pamela Felder-Small, Darren Greeno, Mark Hagerott, Ronald Heifetz, Dennis Jones, Daniel J. Julius, Jasmine Kaduthodil, Jason Lane, Paul Lingenfelter, Rebecca Martin, Aims McGuinness, Demarée K. Michelau, Steven Jude Patin, Kevin P. Reilly, Jessica Schueller, Khaleel Seecharan, Allison M. Vaillancourt, and Nancy L. Zimpher.

About the Author

James R. Johnsen is an affiliate faculty at the Center for Studies in Higher Education at the University of California, Berkeley and vice president of executive search at Greenwood Asher and Associates. He serves on advisory boards at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Pennsylvania. He was formerly a senior fellow at the National Association of System Heads and the president of the University of Alaska System.

