Governor Phil Scott Appoints Wanda Minoli Commissioner of Buildings and General Services

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced Wanda Minoli will become Commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS), effective Monday, October 14, 2024.

Minoli is currently the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Previously, she managed the State’s School Construction Program for over a decade. And for more than 20 years she worked inside BGS, rising to deputy commissioner before being promoted to DMV by Governor Scott in 2018.

Minoli replaces Jennifer Fitch who is stepping down as commissioner at the end of next week. Fitch has served as commissioner since 2021 after serving as deputy commissioner beginning in 2017. Prior to her roles at BGS, she worked for the Agency of Transportation as a project manager.

“I want to thank Commissioner Fitch for her service and wish her well as she transitions into a new role,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I also appreciate Commissioner Minoli’s willingness to return to BGS as its leader and believe she will serve the Department very well.”

