President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Virginia

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the Commonwealth of Virginia to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Helene from Sept. 25, 2024, and continuing.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Giles, Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe counties and the independent city of Galax. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Bedford, Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties and the independent cities of Bristol, Covington, Danville, Galax, Norton and Radford.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Timothy S. Pheil has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made later if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.