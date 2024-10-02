Mayor Bowser Honors DC’s Creative Excellence at the 39th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards

(Washington, DC) – Yesterday, Mayor Muriel Bowser presented the 39th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards, the District’s most prestigious recognition of outstanding achievement in the arts, humanities, and creative industries. The event took place at the historic Lincoln Theatre and was produced by the award-winning Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) and the Creative Affairs Office (CAO). This year’s theme, ‘Homecoming: Celebrating DC’s Creative Spirit,’ highlights the District’s vibrant creative culture and the immense talent that resides across all eight wards.

“Washington, DC is home to some of the most dynamic creatives in the world,” said Mayor Bowser. “Through the Mayor’s Arts Awards, we are not only celebrating their extraordinary contributions but also recognizing the importance of investing in our creative community. These awards, and programs like 202Creates, Art All Night, and Theatre Week, are a reminder of the power of the arts to shape our city and inspire us all.”

This year’s awards honor a diverse group of artists, organizations, and community leaders. District residents participated in the selection process, nominating and voting for winners in 14 of the 15 categories. The Awards are a testament to the creative brilliance, resilience, and connectivity that define DC’s cultural landscape.

“This year’s theme of ‘Homecoming’ is not just a celebration – it’s a declaration that DC is a global hub for creativity,” said OCTFME Director LaToya Foster. “Arts and creative production contributes $14 billion to our city’s vibrant economy. And yesterday’s honorees show that DC’s creative scene is diverse and thriving, and it’s an exciting time to be part of this city’s artistic legacy.”

Two new award categories were introduced this year: the Award for Excellence as a Community Arts Philanthropist and the Award for Excellence in Go-Go Music, adding to the celebration of DC’s rich cultural heritage.



The winners of the 39th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards are as follows:

Award for Excellence in Arts Education: Jazz Young

The Award for Excellence in Arts Education honors an individual, group, nonprofit organization, or private entity that has made significant contributions in Arts Education in the District of Columbia by supporting the development of imagination and creativity in young people and demonstrating the value of the arts as essential to education. Honorees may include but are not limited to teachers in DC Public Schools, public charter schools, and independent arts education programs or practitioners.



Award for Excellence as a Community Arts Philanthropist: Reggie Van Lee and Mary Brown

The Award for Excellence as a Community Arts Philanthropist honors an individual, group, nonprofit organization, or private entity who has demonstrated outstanding dedication and generosity in advancing the arts and creative culture within the District of Columbia. This accolade honors their significant contributions through impactful community advocacy, visionary philanthropic efforts, and steadfast support that enriches and sustains the local artistic community.



Award for Excellence in the Creative Industries: DC Black Broadway

The Award for Excellence in the Creative Industries honors an individual, business, nonprofit organization, or group that has made a significant contribution in the creative industries in the District of Columbia, through the direct production of their creative work, and through their leadership in developing the creative economy. Creative industry work and disciplines may include but are not limited to design arts, culinary arts, graphic designers, museums, lighting designers, sound engineers, crafters, event curators, festival organizers, and exhibitors.



Award for Excellence in Fashion and Beauty Industries: Kym Lee

The Award for Excellence in Fashion and Beauty Industries honors a business, individual, non-profit, or a collective group of Creatives that have made a significant contribution to the fashion and beauty communities in the District. This award category includes, but is not limited to: DC-based fashion and beauty retailers and designers; fashion event producers with a portfolio demonstrating engagement within the fashion community, promoting DC as a fashion destination; technical curriculum-based sewing and fashion instructors; professional makeup artists and licensed beauty culture professionals such as cosmetologists, barbers, tattoo artists, and salon owners with a portfolio or body of work that exhibits significant community engagement and/or distinctive work in the arts and entertainment industries.



Award for Excellence in Go-Go Music: Backyard Band

The Award for Excellence in Go-Go Music honors an individual, group, nonprofit organization, or private entity who has made significant contributions to the Go-Go music genre. This award recognizes those who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to advancing and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Go-Go. Recipients of this award have shown an unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity, and community engagement, ensuring that Go-Go music continues to thrive and inspire future generations. Their efforts have not only elevated the genre within the local and national music scenes but have also reinforced its importance as a cornerstone of Washington, DC's unique cultural identity.



Award for Excellence in the Humanities: DC Public Library

The Award for Excellence in the Humanities honors an individual, group, nonprofit organization, or private entity that has made significant contributions in the humanities in the District of Columbia through the direct practice and/or production of their work. Humanities disciplines may include but are not limited to literature, history, language, philosophy, anthropology, archeology, musicality, religion, and social science.



Award for Excellence in Media Arts: Salih Williams

The Award for Excellence in Media Arts honors an individual, group, nonprofit organization, or private entity that has made significant contributions in Media Arts in the District of Columbia, through the direct practice and/or production of their artistic work. Media Arts disciplines honored may include, but are not limited to film, television, radio, podcasting, content creation, augmented reality/virtual reality production, game design, and other creative tech.



Award for Excellence in the Nightlife Economy: QuickSilva

The Award for Excellence in the Nightlife Economy honors an individual, group, nonprofit organization, or private entity that has made a significant contribution to the nightlife economy of the District of Columbia through the direct production of events, activations, and establishments in the nightlife industry. The nightlife industry can include but is not limited to bars, clubs, lounges, entertainment venues, and nightlife promoters.



Award for Excellence in Performing Arts: The Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Program

The Award for Excellence in Performing Arts honors an individual, group, nonprofit organization, or private entity that has made significant contributions in the Performing Arts in the District of Columbia, through the direct practice and/or performance of their artistic work. Performing Arts disciplines honored may include but are not limited to: All dance disciplines and styles, including, but not limited to jazz, tap, ballet, modern, hip-hop, folk, and ballroom. Theatre practitioners, including, but not limited to actors and directors. Music community and organizations, including, but not limited to composers, singers, instrumentalists, bands, orchestras, small and large ensembles, and choruses.



Award for Excellence in Visual Arts: Reggie Gillumo and Maggie O’Neill

The Award for Excellence in Visual Arts honors an individual, group, nonprofit organization, or private entity that has made significant contributions in Visual Arts in the District of Columbia, through the direct practice of their artistic work. Visual Arts disciplines honored may include, but are not limited to ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, design, photography, and crafts.



Emerging Creative Award: Lex Marie

The Emerging Creative Award honors an individual in the arts or creative industry who is making significant strides at the outset of their career. This breakthrough award recognizes a visionary who is shaping the future of the arts and has made a substantial impact on the creative culture of the District of Columbia.



Award for Excellence in Youth Creativity: Girls Rock DC

The Award for Excellence in Youth Creativity celebrates young creatives between the ages of 7-17. The award honors youth as follows: individuals, group performing artists, entrepreneurs, or businesses including but not limited to dance, music, writing, advocacy, photography and media. The youth must be at the helm and/or focus of the organization or movement that has/is creating and contributing to the District’s creative community.



Award for Visionary Leadership: Simone Eccleston

The Award for Visionary Leadership in the Arts and Creative Industries honors one individual, group, organization, or private entity with distinguished achievements as a leader in the Arts and Creative Industries. The awardee should have demonstrated an equal commitment to their vision, mission, product, or service, and the development of the creative community in the District as a whole.



Larry Neal Writers’ Award: Deesha Dyer

The Larry Neal Writers Award commemorates the artistic legacy of author, educator and activist the late Larry Neal, also the former Executive Director of the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities (CAH). The award honors an individual who has made a significant contribution in the District of Columbia through the direct practice or production of their work as a writer. Written forms can include but are not limited to fiction/non-fiction short stories, dramatic writing, playwriting, along with poetry.



This year’s impressive roster of presenters included:

Jasmine Brand, Founder and CEO The Jasmine Brand

Cora Masters Barry, Founder and CEO, Recreation Wishlist Committee

Jenny Bilfield, President & CEO, Washington Performing Arts

Azel Prather, Educator and Founder, The Prather Foundation

Keyonna Jones, Founder and Executive Director, Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center

Nneka Ihim, CEO, Hello Africa

Ron Moten, Co-Founder, Don’t Mute DC and the Go-Go Museum

DJ Flexx, on air personality, WPGC 95.5 FM

Aaron Myers, Executive Director, the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities

Natalie Hopkinson, Co-Founder, Don’t Mute DC and the Go-Go Museum, Associate Professor of Journalism, American University

Marissa Mitchell, Morning News Anchor, FOX5

Pete Kalamoutsos, CEO, Club Glow

Kimberly Douglas, Managing Creative Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Aniekan Udofia, artist

Gabby Loftin, DC fashion designer and author

Kathy Hollinger, CEO, Greater Washington Partnership

Angel Gregorio, Founder and Owner, Spice Suite

Vergie “Gigi” Arandid, Founder, Binge Bar DC

Myrna Sislen, Owner, Middle C Music

Dre the Mayor, music exec and influencer

Ramunda Lark Young, Co-Owner/Founder MahoganyBooks

Londen Jones, youth dancer and singer

Marcus Johnson, award winning musician owner of FLO Brands and FLO Wine

Monique Jeter-Holley, CEO/Founder MoMedia Films

Margery Goldberg, Founder & CEO of Zenith Gallery



This year’s exceptional live performances and appearances include:

Grammy nominated recording artist, Raheem DeVaughn, Host

Radio and TV personality Sunni And The City, Co-Host

EU featuring Sugar Bear

Crank Caviar

Eastern High School Marching Band

DCBX Live Dancers

Angie Ange

Amy K. Bormet

Londen Jones

Nadja Pessoa

DJ Farrah Flosscett

Tiera E. Williams, United States of America’s Miss DC



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos