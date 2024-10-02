Circles of Belonging Art Created by Hundreds at State Fair Begins Minnesota Tour

Photo of Circles of Belonging Mural

Circles of Belonging Art Created by Hundreds at Minnesota State Fair Tours the State for details see https://www.culturaldestinations.org/ibelonghere

A message from Minnesota to the world - I Belong Here. There is space for everyone Here. Together we create something beautiful.” — Dr. Bruce P Corrie

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the sights, sounds, and flavors of the Minnesota State Fair, something truly special unfolded this year. In an event marked by unity and creativity, hundreds of Minnesotans, and visitors from across the country and the world participated in the "Circles of Belonging " art project. This unique mural was more than just art—it became a living testament to the strength of community and the idea that everyone, regardless of background, has a place where they belong.Dr. Bruce Corrie, an economist and professor at Concordia University wanted to create a space where people could express their sense of belonging and feel valued and welcome. He enlisted the help of lead artist “Reta” Richards, who volunteered her time and expertise to bring this vision to life in a vibrant and meaningful way.Reta began with a large blank circular canvas to symbolize the world and then over the 12 days of the fair, inspired by the people at the fair, would add to the art and connect the many expressions on the canvas. She envisioned the heart of the project to be a simple but powerful concept: the circles. The canvas is filled with circles of various shapes and sizes, each representing a different space in the world. These spaces were deliberately left open, waiting for fairgoers to leave their own personal mark.The message that emerges is a timely one— I Belong Here . There is a space for everyone here, Together, we create something truly beautiful.Over the course of the Minnesota State Fair, people from all walks of life, took part in this collaborative experience. The canvas became a kaleidoscope of diverse expressions of belonging, with each circle reflecting the unique stories of individuals who contributed to it.A group of talented guest artists brought their own cultural perspectives and creative styles to the mural. Artists Andrew Bickett, Erika Herrera, Akossiwa Medowokpo, Sheela Terakanambi, and Pa Chia Xiong – each created a circle of belonging that allowed the expressions of the participants to shine. Project leaders Emma Corrie and Sally Richards and other volunteers were present throughout the fair to encourage visitors to participate in this meaningful project.Here are some stories from those who shared their thoughts with us....• I shared an outline of the mountains of Tibet...• The neurodiversity of my son who has Angelman Syndrome• I wrote Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds in memory of my daughter who passed away.• I wrote "Live" said a young girl because people do not know how to live.• I painted a small symbol in my art for someone in my family suffering from cancer said a young girl.• "You are Enough" wrote a TV news reporter after she did a story on the mural for WCCO.• Greetings from many cultures/countries and words of inspirationThe mural will soon embark on a tour across Minnesotan – the Twin Cities Metro Area, Rochester, Willmar, Saint Cloud, Bemidji, Cass Lake, Moorhead, Detroit Lakes and other communities with a message of belonging and that we all have a place in this world."I greatly appreciate all those who participated in this collaborative art," said Dr. Corrie. "This canvas represents the beauty of our diverse humanity. As the Circles of Belonging Canvas travels across Minnesota, it will continue to inspire, connect, and remind people from every walk of life that no matter who they are or where they come from, they belong here.”For more information about the Circles of Belonging tour or to get involved, visit www.culturaldestinations.org/IBelongHere Tour Dates:October 3 – 4-7 pm, Rondo Library Saint PaulOctober 4, 10 am to Noon – Willmar Public LibraryOctober 4, 2-45pm to 5:45 pm – Saint Cloud Public LibraryOctober 5, 12:30 to 3:30 pm – Minnesota History Center, Saint PaulOctober 7, 3 – 5 pm, Rochester Public LibraryOctober 9, 1-3:30 pm – Leech Lake Tribal CollegeOctober 9, 4- 7 pm, Bemidji Public LibraryOctober 10, 10 to 1 pm, Moorhead Public LibraryOctober 10, 3-5 pm, Detroit Lakes Public LibraryOther sites will be added as confirmation come in. Updated list on www.culturaldestinations.org/IBelongHere #BruceCorrie #EmmaCorrie #RetaRichards #CulturalDestinations

I Belong Here

