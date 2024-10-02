Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on acts of crime targeting families following mass shooting in Lusikisiki

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, is condemning the heinous acts of crime that have resulted in the death of 18 family members in Lusikisiki (Eastern Cape). I am disturbed and shocked at such barbaric acts, where some men believe that they have a right to determine and end the lives of women.

The continuous killing of women in this country and this area in particular, is beyond crisis and requires to be responded to with the force and aggression it requires. The killing of women is not a social issue but a criminal justice problem. All the killings and abuse of women in Lusikisiki and all areas around should be a standing Agenda item of the JCPS Cluster meetings.

“Every human being has an inherent right to life as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996. This right must be protected by law, and no one should be arbitrarily deprived of his or her life. It is for this reason that we are encouraged by the work of SAPS and other law enforcement agencies that are ensuring the total Protection of life”. said Minister Chikunga.

The death of the 18 family members must be investigated and those who are responsible should be held accountable as they have collaborated to curtail the lives of innocent people. Families serve as the primary socialisation agents, helping individuals develop social skills, “We are calling on the preservation of the family structure which continues to provide a

stable and secure environment. The department also welcomes the psycho-social support and the intervention by the traditional leaders and the community members in the serach for those responsible for this act of criminality.” concluded Minister Chikunga.

