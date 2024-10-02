Safe, Personalized, and Affordable Weight Loss Care for Community Heroes

Experts from Hims & Hers Discuss the Importance of Tackling Weight Loss Across the U.S., and a New Initiative Helping Front Line Heroes

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The public health crisis of obesity in America continues to grow – over 100 million Americans struggle with weight-related challenges and 1 in 6 deaths nationwide are obesity related. While GLP-1 medications have become a popular solution, barriers to care such as high prices and shortages have made it difficult for many to access the care they need – including front line heroes like military members, veterans, teachers, nurses, and first line responders. Recently, experts with Hims and Hers, partnered with D S Simon Media on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the new initiative and the importance of providing accessible weight loss solutions for everyone.

Hims & Hers, a leader in breaking down barriers to accessible and affordable healthcare solutions, has helped millions of people get access to the convenient, high-quality care they need. With the recent addition of its weight loss category, the company is now addressing the obesity crisis head on, helping more people achieve their health and wellness goals.

With the launch of their new initiative, Hims & Hers is putting our community heroes first in line, offering a 50% discount on compounded GLP-1 weight loss medications to U.S. Military members, Veterans, teachers, nurses, and first responders—those who serve and protect communities every day.

Like most Americans, many individuals in these groups don’t have access to effective weight loss care. Through this initiative, members of these groups will be able to access compounded GLP-1s for as low as $99 a month – a fraction of the price of similar offerings around the healthcare industry. The initiative will make a lasting impact in communities throughout America and will help more people access the life-changing weight loss care they’ve been looking for.

In addition to providing access to medications, Hims & Hers knows that the most effective care requires comprehensive, customizable treatment plans that address other underlying factors that affect people’s weight – including nutrition, behavior, and movement. That’s why Hims & Hers’ weight loss program takes a holistic approach to managing weight, creating individual treatment plans personalized by licensed healthcare providers on the Hims & Hers platform catered to each individual’s specific needs.

For more information, visit hims.com or forhers.com

About Mihir Gandhi

Mihir Gandhi serves as SVP of Telemedicine and Customer Experience for Hims & Hers, overseeing the company’s growth, leading teams focused on improving operational efficiencies and enhancing the Hims & Hers customer experience across its categories. Mihir has extensive experience working in innovation-minded companies like Munchery, Lyft, and, most recently, eightfold.ai.

About Dr. Jessica Yu, Ph.D

Dr. Jessica Yu, Ph.D is the Senior Director of Patient Experience at Hims & Hers and a clinical psychologist with over 20 years of clinical experience in the mental and behavioral health field helping weight loss patients navigate the psychological aspects of their weight loss journey. Dr. Yu has a personal connection to the Service Appreciation Discount Initiative – prior to Hims & Hers, she completed her psychology internship and fellowship through the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System. She has also served in various clinical, research and leadership roles at several digital care companies and co-authored numerous scientific, peer-reviewed publications.

