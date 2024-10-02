American Cancer Society and Stop & Shop Fight Breast Cancer with 16th Annual Register Campaign

Stop & Shop and its customers have raised over $7 million to date with the Annual Register Campaign, which kicks off Friday, October 4

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For sixteen years, Stop & Shop has been committed to supporting the American Cancer Society’s mission, raising nearly $7.8 million since the partnership began. This year, Stop & Shop is once again joining the American Cancer Society’s movement to celebrate breast cancer survivors and thrivers and help end breast cancer as we know it. Beginning October 4th through November 4th all 350+ Stop & Shop stores in NY, NJ, MA, RI, and CT, will offer shoppers the option of donating $1, $3, or $5, or rounding up their total at checkout with 100% of the donation going to the American Cancer Society.



The annual campaign continues to be personal to Stop & Shop, the brand’s in-store campaign signage will once again feature associates sharing their breast cancer journeys – each who have faced a diagnosis. Chrissie Bugg (New Bedford, MA), Mary Gotsch (Hopewell Junction, NY), and Michelle Bogan, (Groton, CT) are sharing their journeys and progress to help inspire hope for those facing their own breast cancer diagnosis.

Chrissie Bugg –

Thirteen years ago, Chrissie Bugg was diagnosed after her very first mammogram. With a daughter in high school and a strong network of support around her, Chrissie never got down about her diagnosis and always took the attitude of, “let’s fix this.” Chrissie notes that her support from her Stop & Shop team was crucial to her current outcome, including associates providing her and her family with groceries during her treatment so she could focus on her recovery, family, and rest. This year, Chrissie went from meeting with oncologists to joining a cancer survival group, a big milestone in her journey. “I am grateful for the journey, not only the destination, and look forward to engaging and growing with my fellow survivors.”

Mary Gotsch –

Mary Gotsch was diagnosed 15 years ago, and with the support of her stepfather and mother, two children, and her close friends, Mary knew how important fighting was. After a lumpectomy, chemotherapy for 9 months, and radiation for 4 months, she was officially in recovery. Mary fought her battle with cancer prior to joining Stop & Shop and now advocates for breast cancer research as a survivor.

“Fighting cancer and advocating for survivors continues to be so important to me. I know how hard it is to go through cancer, so I wanted to help make it easier for others to get through it and know that they are not alone. I am a Survivor, but it doesn’t stop there, I am fighting to find the cure.”

Michelle Bogan–

Michelle has been with Stop & Shop for 27 years. Like Chrissie, her first mammogram ever in June of 2022 revealed an aggressive breast cancer that was fortunately caught early. Her doctor shared that if it had not been caught when it was, Michelle would be fighting for her life. Michelle has undergone her final surgery and has started feeling like herself again. “This was the hardest battle I have ever fought, but it has taught me that I am stronger than I ever knew. I am a Survivor.”

To bring their in-store fundraising to life, Stop & Shop will also proudly sponsor the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in Jones Beach, NY; Point Pleasant, NJ; Providence, RI; and Bronx, NY. Stop & Shop will activate at these events, supporting survivors and their local communities, while Stop & Shop associates will be walking to show their support at six other Making Strides walks across the Northeast.

“The mission of the American Cancer Society continues to be extremely important, and we are proud to fight against cancer alongside the organization for the sixteenth year,” says Jennifer Barr, Director of External Communications and Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “We are especially proud of our courageous associates who are once again serving as the faces of this year's campaign, sharing their personal journeys with breast cancer and highlighting the importance of giving.”

“We couldn’t create the impact we do without the support of Stop & Shop employees. This year, we are proud to work with Stop & Shop to grow our partnership by applying a portion of the proceeds towards patients needing access to breast cancer screenings. Together, we are the movement, the hope, and the future,” says Brant Woodward, Senior Executive Vice President at the American Cancer Society.

Last year, Stop & Shop and its customers raised over $1.4M, which supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to end breast cancer as we know it through investments in breast cancer research, ensuring greater access to quality care, influencing public policy, and providing patient support.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2024 report, an estimated 310,720 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and an estimated 42,250 will die from the disease this year. In addition, 2,800 men will be diagnosed, and 530 will die from breast cancer. Thanks to partners like Stop & Shop, a breast cancer diagnosis does not come without hope, and the breast cancer journey is not one that is traveled alone.

The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no students has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com

Contact:Lily Chen – Lily.Chen@cancer.org Caroline Medeiros - media@stopandshop.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.