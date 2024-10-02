Automated Room Controls Inc. to Showcase ARC Product Line at NYControlled Lighting Controls Event

Warwick, NY, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Room Controls Inc. (ARC), a subsidiary of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC), is excited to announce that it will be showcasing its innovative ARC product line at the second annual NYControlled Lighting Controls Event. This event, held on October 29, 2024, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in NYC, is an educational trade show focused on lighting controls, attended by top industry professionals, including designers, contractors, and engineers.



Engage with ARC at an Interactive Booth

ARC will have a dedicated booth at NYControlled featuring interactive elements that allow attendees to experience different types of lighting control interfaces. Visitors will be able to interact directly with ARC’s wired control solutions, including the Universal Room Controller (URC), DUM-e, 16R, and DIM-r.

The booth will feature live demonstrations showcasing how these products integrate into sophisticated lighting systems and how they can be used to create dynamic environments with precise control. The demonstrations will include varied control interfaces, highlighting how DUM-e uniquely allows users to utilize conventional touchpoints such as blade switches, standard light switches, and more as versatile control interfaces.

Breaking Conventional Control Rules with Dum-e

The DUM-e product is one of the key highlights at this event. Unlike traditional control systems that limit the types of devices that can be used for control, Dum-e breaks these conventions by enabling the use of various everyday switches and interfaces for seamless integration. This flexibility provides designers and contractors with the ability to customize lighting controls without being constrained by specific hardware, making projects both simpler and more adaptable.

Emphasizing Wired Solutions for Reliable Control

ARC’s focus at NYControlled will be on demonstrating the power of wired control solutions. Wired systems offer a level of reliability and robustness that is ideal for commercial and industrial environments, where interference or connectivity issues can be a concern. The URC and Dim-R units are designed to streamline these complex environments, providing stable, interference-free control over multiple lighting zones, while also integrating smoothly with auxiliary devices for enhanced functionality.

Scheduled Demonstrations and Expert Engagement

Throughout the event, attendees can experience scheduled demonstrations of ARC's solutions, led by product specialists and engineers available at the booth to engage directly with visitors. These demonstrations will provide insight into how ARC’s technology can solve specific challenges in lighting projects, especially for large-scale installations that require precise and reliable control.

Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc., commented:

“Participating in NYControlled provides ARC an incredible opportunity to connect with industry professionals and demonstrate the unique value our products bring to the lighting control space. The Dum-e’s innovative approach to breaking conventional control rules will undoubtedly spark new possibilities for designers and contractors looking for robust wired solutions.”

About NYControlled Lighting Controls Event

The NYControlled Lighting Controls Event is a key industry gathering that features educational sessions, product showcases, and opportunities for deep interaction with experts and exhibitors. It is presented by the Illuminating Engineering Society of New York City (IESNYC) and the Designers Lighting Forum of New York (DLFNY). The event aims to bring the latest technology, trends, and knowledge to the lighting control community.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Automated Room Controls, Inc.

Also known as ARC, Inc. its mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology that simplifies complex control needs, ensuring seamless integration and exceptional performance. We aim to lead the industry by continuously innovating and providing solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers. Our vision is to make control systems smarter, more efficient, and more accessible to everyone.

www.ARControl.com

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers’ energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

www.ozopengineering.com

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures. www.OzopPlus.com

