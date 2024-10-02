CBH Homes Builds "Our Town" at Lowe Family Farmstead in Five-Year Partnership

Kuna, Idaho, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, Idaho's number one homebuilder, is thrilled to announce a five-year partnership with Lowe Family Farmstead, Idaho's premier corn maze and pumpkin patch. This exciting collaboration launches with the unveiling of "Our Town – A CBH Community," a collection of miniature playhouses within The Farmstead's grounds.

Starting this fall season, families can explore three delightful playhouses: a schoolhouse, a farmhouse, and a general store. In the coming years, the "Our Town" community will grow to include a church, a jail, and a bank, offering endless imaginative play opportunities for young visitors.

“At CBH Homes, we believe in building communities. A place where friends and families can connect, grow, and make memories,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “Places like The Farmstead are what make our community amazing and we are here to support them.”

On top of the town, CBH Homes is hosting Homeschool Days for kids to come and enjoy at the The Farmstead.

"We are delighted to welcome CBH Homes as a Farmstead partner," said Hillary Lowe, owner of Lowe Family Farmstead. “‘Our Town’ is an already well loved addition to the farm and will undoubtedly become a destination for families visiting The Farmstead for years to come.”

Visit The Farmstead and catch all the action:

The Farmstead is open now until October 30th Monday thru Thursday 4pm-9pm and Friday thru Saturday 10am-9pm. Learn more and catch all the action on CBH social channels; Instagram and Facebook.

About Lowe Family Farmstead: The Farmstead is a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Idaho. With its corn maze, pumpkin patch, and numerous other attractions, The Farmstead has become a cherished fall tradition for families across the Treasure Valley.

About CBH Homes : CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com

