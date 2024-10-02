The Imagine Group Announces Appointment of Michael J. Gade to the Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Imagine Group, a leading provider of visual communications, today announced a new appointment to its Board of Directors: Michael J. Gade, a seasoned former 'C' level Executive with Fortune 100 Corporations and possesses extensive expertise in the Convenience and Fuel industries.



“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the board,” said Don McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of Imagine. “Drawing from his expertise in convenience and fuel, his expansive and diverse experience will serve as a crucial guide as we navigate exponential growth and implement our upcoming expansion strategies.“

Chairman of the Board Rickardo Francis added, “The board and I are honored to have Mike join us. His extensive executive experience will be a valuable resource as Imagine continues to create and provide innovative solutions for our customers.”

Mike brings a wealth of executive expertise from various roles, including senior executive, consultant, and board member. His expertise spans across finance, merchandising, private label development, franchising, strategic planning, and productivity enhancement, making him a versatile and accomplished leader in his field. In addition, he holds other current board memberships, including ARKO, a leading Convenience and Fuel distribution company and Fortune 500 member, and serves as a Senior Advisor at BCG and Safe Securities.

With our innovative, exclusive technology like Dotti—our proprietary platform is designed for customers to intuitively manage even the most complex in-store marketing campaigns—and best-in-class designers and innovators at Imagine Studio, all backed by powerhouse print production capabilities only Imagine can claim. Imagine is widely recognized as a leading visual communications company and has also been recognized for its creative capabilities by the Graphic Design USA awards, which honor the best designs in print, packaging, POP, internet, interactive, video, and more.

