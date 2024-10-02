National Association of Dental Plans Celebrates 35th Anniversary

NADP Marks Successes as Recognized Representative and Resource of Dental Benefits Industry

DALLAS, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) proudly commemorates its 35th anniversary this year, marking more than three decades of dedicated service to the dental benefits industry. Since its inception in 1989, NADP has been at the forefront of advocating for dental benefits. The Association has fought to expand access to affordable dental care. NADP continues to provide invaluable resources and an annual conference offering industry specific educational content for its members.



“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and unwavering commitment of our members and leadership over the years,” said NADP Board Chair Donna Hunter, United Concordia Dental. “From expanding our membership and influence to playing a lead role on the identification of pros and cons associated with industry-related legislation, NADP has consistently strived to ensure that dental benefits are accessible and affordable for all.”

Key Milestones in the NADP 35-Year Journey:

1989: The National Association of Prepaid Dental Plans (NAPDP) was incorporated and quickly made its mark by successfully challenging the proposed National Association of Insurance Commissioners model, "Prepaid Limited Health Service Organization Act" (PLHSO). The model act would have stymied growth of prepaid dental plans.

1994: The association rebranded itself as the National Association of Dental Plans (NADP). The change prepared the association to admit member companies offering products defined as dental preferred provider organizations (DPPO). Enrollment in dental benefits grew to 113.6 million.

2006: NADP initiated new research reports, including Purchaser Behavior Study providing insights about employers' perceptions regarding dental benefits State of the Dental Benefits Industry, serving as an industry primer on dental benefits.

2024: NADP continues to lead with the introduction of the NADP Consortium interactive educational program focused on a common industry challenge and its collaborative work with the ADA on the National Conference of Insurance Commissioners Model Law on loss ratios.

“NADP’s history is rich with significant achievements that have shaped the dental benefits landscape,” said NADP Executive Director Mike Adelberg. “As we celebrate our 35th anniversary, we look forward to continuing our mission to improve the nation’s oral health by promoting and innovating dental benefits.”

