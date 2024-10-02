OVW Fiscal Year 2024 National Service Line for Incarcerated Survivors of Sexual Abuse Pre-Application Information Session

OVW conducted a live web-based pre-application information session for its Fiscal Year 2024 National Service Line for Incarcerated Survivors of Sexual Abuse solicitation. During the presentation, OVW staff reviewed this program's requirements, discussed the solicitation, and allowed for a brief question-and-answer period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.