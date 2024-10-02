The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit Brandan Henry’s “Ebon Solus”

Wilmington, Del. (October 2, 2024) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery presents 2024 Emerging Artist Fellow Brandan Henry’s exhibition, “Ebon Solus” on view from October 4-25, 2024. Guests are invited to attend a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, October 4 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

In “Ebon Solus”, Brandan Henry’s new drawings center solitary black figures meticulously rendered in charcoal, a medium that restricts the palette to grays and blacks. In these works, Henry introduces bursts of color that disrupt the white space where his figures often reside. Drawing inspiration from his urban surroundings, Henry observes members of his community in public spaces, translating these observations into compositions that contrast oppression with liberation and control with surrender.

Through these charcoal and chalk pastel drawings, Henry addresses themes of displacement and the fight for territory, emphasizing the ongoing encroachment on culture and land. The figures, isolated in white spaces yet on the brink of chaos and mayhem, evoke a sense of being alone and unseen in a world filled with fear and hatred. His work underscores the challenges faced by black people living in the United States—civil unrest, protests, and everyday dangers—and the resilience required to overcome adversity. His work raises questions about the limits of endurance and the strength needed to persevere, giving space to viewers to reflect on these realities and the impact on black communities.

Henry also examines the perception of black bodies in society through this series. Figures manipulating objects such as a bow and arrow, fencing sword, riot helmet, and butter knife, or controlled by strings like marionettes, symbolize the scrutiny and tension black individuals face. The moment a black hand grasps something, its intention is often questioned —does it become a tool or a weapon? This series captures that tension and scrutiny, reflecting the constant challenges black people face. “Ebon Solus” is a potent statement on identity, resilience, and the ongoing fight for recognition and justice.

Henry’s works on paper serve as a membrane between the self and our projected understanding of ourselves in the world. His creative influences include environment, civilization, and fatherhood. His process is a constant interplay of observation, imagination, and experienced moments. Consistent elements in his work include the use of white space and charcoal marks. Henry’s decision to leave backgrounds empty is a deliberate choice to animate the white space around the subjects, allowing them to command attention. By using the white of the paper as the void which interrupts and consumes black bodies, he subverts the black/white trope, calling attention to the shapes their bodies make and also flips the idea of invisibility, questioning who becomes unseeable.

After high school, Henry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving two tours overseas, including a 7-month deployment in Iraq. During downtime, he rendered portraits of his fellow troops to send home to their loved ones. After being honorably discharged, Henry used the Montgomery G.I. Bill and Post 9/11 Bill to attend the University of Delaware, earning his Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in 2013 and a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in 2022. He is a recipient of the Delaware Division of the Arts Individual Fellowship and has exhibited his work internationally including Berlin, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, DC. He has an upcoming show at Grizzly Grizzly, Philadelphia PA this fall.

The Mezzanine Gallery, open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington.

Images in the banner: “Melee” (2024), Charcoal and pastel on paper, 30” x 20”.