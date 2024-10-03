SpiroChem and Arctoris Announce Strategic Partnership and Launch Joint Offering to Accelerate Drug Discovery

Partnership creates integrated solution to streamline biology and chemistry drug discovery processes for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpiroChem AG and Arctoris Ltd. are pleased to announce a strategic partnership designed to provide integrated drug discovery solutions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide.This collaboration combines SpiroChem’s medicinal chemistry and enabling technologies expertise with Arctoris' cutting-edge automated biology platform Ulysses, creating a seamless path from hit identification to preclinical candidate selection.Arctoris, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Oxford, UK, has developed the Ulyssesplatform, which uses robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence to generate high-quality, reproducible data for drug discovery. SpiroChem, established in 2011 as a spin-off from ETH Zürich and based in Basel, Switzerland, is a leader in discovery and early development chemistry serving global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with proprietary libraries and advanced chemistry solutions.This partnership leverages Arctoris' automated biology capabilities alongside SpiroChem's advanced medicinal and synthetic chemistry platforms, including photochemistry, electrochemistry, flow chemistry, and parallel solid-phase synthesis. The combination of these platforms and extensive drug discovery experience enable rapid design, synthesis, and optimization of high-quality, drug-like compounds with unprecedented efficiency.Through their joint offering, SpiroChem and Arctoris provide pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with integrated discovery services, differentiated by access to a diverse chemical space and novel scaffolds, as well as enhanced data quality and reproducibility through automation. Additionally, the offering includes comprehensive project support, scientific consulting, and logistics management, along with flexible, deliverable-based engagement models.Thomas Fessard, CEO of SpiroChem, said, “Our partnership with Arctoris marks an important milestone, extending our chemistry expertise into a fully integrated discovery platform. With this joint offering, we are setting a new benchmark for innovation and efficiency in the pursuit of novel therapeutics."Tom Fleming, CEO of Arctoris, stated, "Together with SpiroChem, we're creating a powerhouse in drug discovery. This partnership combines our automated biology platform with SpiroChem's innovative chemistry platforms to offer clients a truly integrated, cutting-edge solution that will significantly accelerate their drug discovery timelines."About SpiroChemSpiroChem is a pioneering research partner providing innovative solutions across the drug discovery and process R&D chemistry value chain. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, SpiroChem has a strong presence near key life science hubs, with a second R&D site in Montreal, Canada. Our world-class team, equipped with deep collective knowledge and the most advanced technology platforms, offers expertise that accelerates research and enables reaching regulatory milestones for both complex and simple molecules. Through innovative problem-solving, clear communication and transparency, we offer our clients ‘the best chance of being successful’.About Arctoris Ltd.Arctoris is a tech-enabled drug discovery company headquartered in Oxford, UK, with a U.S. presence in Boston. By combining scientific expertise with advanced lab automation, Arctoris brings confidence and speed to small-molecule drug discovery for biotech and pharma companies around the globe. Arctoris' unique platform, Ulysses, enables rapid generation of the highest-quality data from idea to IND and beyond.Media Contacts:media@spirochem.commedia@arctoris.com

