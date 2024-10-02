Coerver Coaching 'Just for Girls' Launches at JC Sports Houston

This innovative 12-week skills program, designed by the renowned Coerver Method and former professional soccer player Kristine Lilly coming to JC Sports Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JC Sports Houston, a premier performance center in Houston, Texas, is thrilled to announce the launch of Coerver Coaching Sessions “Just for Girls,” starting November 3rd. This innovative 12-week skills program, designed by the renowned Coerver Method and former professional soccer player Kristine Lilly, aims to empower young female athletes to develop their soccer skills, confidence, and creativity in a supportive environment.The Coerver Method has been a leading global soccer coaching program for over 40 years, known for its emphasis on developing confident players with excellent technical abilities and strategic understanding of the game. The “Just for Girls” program specifically addresses the unique needs of female players, offering a safe space for girls to express themselves, take risks, and build self-esteem.Key Benefits of Coerver Coaching “Just for Girls”:* Safe Environment: Tailored coaching creates a comfortable space where girls can thrive without fear of judgment, fostering self-confidence.* Technical Focus: The program emphasizes individual skill development, enhancing ball control, dribbling, and tactical awareness.* Creativity in Play: Girls are encouraged to experiment with their skills, promoting adaptability and creativity on the field.* Building Bonds: Training together cultivates teamwork and friendships, strengthening community among participants.* Supportive Atmosphere: The program nurtures social skills and emotional intelligence, allowing girls to support one another.* Sustained Participation: A girls-only program helps retain players, making them feel valued and understood.* Pathways to Advancement: With a strong foundation, girls are more likely to pursue higher levels of playSessions will run on Sunday evenings and are available for two age groups: 8-11 years old and 12-16 years old. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.Exclusive Promotion: Sign up for the program before October 20th and enter a drawing to win an authentic signed Pele Jersey!For more information and to register, visit JC Sports Houston Coerver Coaching or call 281-624-6867.Join us this November and empower the next generation of female soccer stars with Coerver Coaching “Just for Girls” at JC Sports Houston!Contact:Cesar CoronelSoccer DirectorJC Sports HoustonManager@jcsportshouston.com281-624-6867

