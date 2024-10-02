DepYmed to Present at the 9th World Rett Syndrome Congress

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DepYmed, Inc. (“DepYmed” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for many poorly treated diseases that may benefit significantly by targeting the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) family of enzymes. Today, DepYmed announces co-founder and research advisor Nicholas Tonks, Ph.D. will present data at the 9th World Rett Syndrome Congress in Queensland, Australia being held October 2-5, 2024.



Dr. Tonks’ presentation, titled, “PTP1B inhibition – a clinic-ready, mechanism-based approach to the treatment of Rett syndrome” will occur on October 3, 2024 at 4:30PM local time. In the presentation, Dr. Tonks discusses the nature of Rett syndrome as an X-linked neurological disorder caused primarily by mutations in a transcriptional regulator, methyl CpG binding protein 2 (MECP2). He then outlines the preclinical work completed for the Company’s PTP1B inhibitor, DPM-1003, which improved a wide range of Rett syndrome phenotypes in RTT mice. He concludes that these data provide validation of PTP1B as a mechanism-based, therapeutic target for Rett syndrome, suggesting DPM-1003 as a new approach to therapeutic intervention in the disease. DPM-1003 is currently poised to enter clinical development and has been cleared by the FDA for clinical testing in the United States under an IND. At this time, the Company is actively raising funds to support this clinical initiative.

The 9th World Rett Syndrome Congress includes the latest in research, clinical innovations, and drugs. Seminars will be presented by world-renowned experts in Rett syndrome. The Conference is hosted by the Rett Syndrome Association of Australia, a not-for-profit organization managed by a committee of volunteers most of whom are parents of Rett syndrome children. The Association seeks to enhance the quality of life for persons with the syndrome and their families, and to be of assistance to anyone interested in the disorder.

About DPM-1003



Protein tyrosine phosphatases are major players in the control of cell signaling pathways that are disrupted in many diseases, yet to date no drug modulators of these enzymes have been successfully developed. DepYmed is the first company to develop a new class of orally bioavailable drug candidates that act by allosterically inhibiting PTP1B, one of the most important PTP drug targets. One of its lead compounds has shown promising efficacy in preclinical models of Rett syndrome, and the Company hopes to initiate a phase 1 clinical trial in 2024. DPM-1003 has been granted Orphan Drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and conditionally designated under the FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease program.

About Rett Syndrome

Rett syndrome is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder that almost exclusively affects females. Infants with Rett syndrome generally develop normally for 6 to 18 months after birth. At this point, they lose previously acquired skills (developmental regression) such as purposeful hand movements and the ability to communicate. Affected children often develop autistic-like behaviors, breathing irregularities, feeding and swallowing difficulties, growth retardation, and seizures. Most Rett syndrome cases are caused by mutations of the MECP2 gene on the X chromosome and can present with a wide range of disability ranging from mild to severe. The expression of PTP1B, DepYmed’s target in Rett syndrome, is regulated by MECP2; in turn, PTP1B controls important cell functions that are disrupted in the disease.

About DepYmed, Inc.



DepYmed Inc., is a New York based rare disease and cancer therapeutic development company that was founded to capitalize on the scientific discoveries of the Tonks lab at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the physiological function of PTP1B and ways to modulate its role in various human diseases. DepYmed is currently developing a new class of potent, orally bioavailable small molecule allosteric inhibitors of the enzyme PTP1B as novel therapeutics for Rett Syndrome, different types of cancer, metabolic diseases, obesity, and Alzheimer’s Disease where the PTP1B target has shown promise. In addition, DepYmed has also discovered a novel class of small molecules with copper chelating properties that it is developing as potential therapeutic agents for diseases such as Wilson disease and various cancers. The company is actively developing a deep pipeline of new compounds with broad therapeutic potential in these emerging drug classes in collaboration with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: www.depymed.com.

