Miata Metals Completes airborne LiDAR survey on Sela Creek Gold Project, Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed an airborne LiDAR survey over the entire Sela Creek Gold Project, located in Suriname, South America, and is currently awaiting delivery of the preliminary data.



The Sela Creek Project covers 200 km2 over a prospective greenstone belt in Suriname. The Company seeks to prove the existence of orogenic gold mineralization over the claim through modern exploration in areas that have been and are currently being surficially mined1.

The LiDAR deliverables include a topographical model that is processed to remove the vegetative cover so that geological structures and veins may become visible. This data is expected within a matter of days and will enable the finalizing of the Company’s geological model over Sela Creek. The geological model will guide a comprehensive core drilling and trenching program in the coming months.

1Mining is done by artisanal miners and Miata does not collect royalties or generate revenue from current mining activities.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET). is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Currently, the Company holds earn-in options to acquire 100% interest in the Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname and 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Property in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional prospective exploration stage mineral properties.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated exploration activities of the Company and the timing thereof.

