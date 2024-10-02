Aporia’s AI Guardrail Technology Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Elevating AI Safety and Performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aporia, the leading AI control platform, is thrilled to announce its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling AI teams to effortlessly enhance their AI systems with robust Guardrails that significantly improve security and reliability.

With Aporia now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can easily discover, integrate, and configure AI Guardrails into their GenAI applications. These pre-built guardrails address a range of critical concerns, including protection against security threats such as prompt injections, PII leakages, and data breaches.

Additionally, they enhance application reliability by mitigating issues like RAG hallucinations, toxicity, off-topic responses, and inappropriate discussions about competitors. For teams with specific needs, Aporia also offers an intuitive interface for creating custom guardrails.

Processing billions of tokens daily, providing real-time logging and transparency of interactions between users and LLMs, Aporia has the most advanced engine to detect anomalies in AI. The addition of Aporia’s AI Guardrails to Google Cloud Marketplace further positions Aporiay as a provider of robust and secure AI solutions.

Providing an average latency of 300 milliseconds, Aporia’s AI anomaly detection engine helps identify and mitigate AI risks. Aporia’s availability on Google Cloud Marketplace is a testament to Aporia’s commitment to delivering secure and reliable AI solutions.

“We are excited to bring Aporia’s AI Guardrails to the masses through Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Liran, CEO of Aporia. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to fostering an AI ecosystem that ensures applications are not only effective but also secure. The marketplace accelerates our mission to deliver on this promise.”

“Bringing Aporia’s AI Guardrails to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the AI control platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Aporia can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Key Features Now Available to Google Cloud Marketplace Users:

Seamless integration of Aporia’s Guardrails into AI solutions.

Access to over 20 pre-built policies, with the flexibility to customize for tailored AI protection.

Delivers an average latency of 300 milliseconds, with a 90th percentile latency of 430 milliseconds

Enhanced application visibility, including real-time tracking of interactions in dashboards.

About Aporia

Aporia is dedicated to empowering AI engineers with the tools they need to create safe and reliable AI systems through its innovative Guardrails technology. Their multi-SLM detection engine ensures minimal latency without compromising AI performance. Recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Aporia is trusted by leading organizations such as Bosch, Lemonade, Levi’s, Munich RE, and Sixt. Aporia is committed to delivering AI applications that are reliable, responsible, and equitable. For more information, visit www.aporia.com.



