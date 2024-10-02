RI Department of State Reminds Voters of Upcoming Registration Deadline for November 5 General Election

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters of important deadlines for the November 5, 2024 General Election.

The deadline for individuals to be registered to vote to participate in the General Election is October 6, 2024.

Eligible individuals can register online at vote.ri.gov or by visiting their local board of canvassers' office. Below is a list of local voter registration form drop-off locations which will be open on Sunday, October 6.

Mail ballot applications are also available. Registered voters can apply for a mail ballot using a paper form or the RI Department of State's online mail ballot application portal. The deadline to request a mail ballot for the General Election is Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Voters are also reminded of a new law that allows mail ballot applications received within three days of the deadline to be accepted, so long as they are postmarked by the deadline. Mail ballots will be sent to voters beginning the week of October 7.

Voters can find important information and deadlines online here.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

El Departamento de Estado de RI le Recuerda a los Votantes Sobre las Próximas Fechas Límite para la Inscripción y Desafiliación para las Elecciones Generales del 5 de Noviembre

PROVIDENCE, RI – El Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI les recuerdan hoy a los votantes elegibles para votar, sobre las fechas límite importantes para las Elecciones Generales, que se llevarán a cabo el 5 de noviembre del 2024.

La fecha límite para que las personas se inscriban para votar y participen en las Elecciones Generales es el 6 de octubre del 2024.

Los votantes elegibles para votar pueden inscribirse en vota.ri.gov o visitando su junta local de elecciones. A continuación, encontrará una lista de los lugares para entregar los formularios de inscripción de votantes, los cuales estarán abiertos el domingo 06 de octubre.

Las solicitudes para las papeletas de votación por correo también se encuentran disponibles. Los votantes inscritos para votar pueden solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo utilizando un formulario impreso o el Sistema de Solicitud Digital para una Papeleta de Votación por Correo del Departamento de Estado de RI. La fecha límite para solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo para las Elecciones Generales es el martes 15 de octubre del 2024. También se recuerda a los votantes una nueva ley que permite aceptar las solicitudes para votar por correo recibidas dentro de los tres días anteriores a la fecha límite, siempre que lleven franqueo de la fecha límite. Las papeletas de votación por correo serán enviadas a partir de la semana del 7 de octubre.

Los votantes pueden encontrar información importante y fechas límite aquí.

Para obtener más información sobre las elecciones en Rhode Island, inscribirse para votar o verificar el estado de su registro, visite vota.ri.gov.

BARRINGTON Barrington Public Safety Building 100 Federal Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BRISTOL Bristol Police Department 395 Metacom Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BURRILLVILLE Burrillville Town Hall Drop Box 105 Harrisville Main St. Harrisville, RI Until 4 p.m.

CENTRAL FALLS Central Falls Police Department 160 Illinois St. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CHARLESTOWN Charlestown Town Hall 4540 South County Trail Charlestown, RI 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

COVENTRY Mail Ballot Drop Box or Coventry Library Reference Desk 1670 Flat River Rd. Drop Box: until 4 p.m. Library: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CRANSTON Mail Ballot Drop Box Cranston City Hall 869 Park Ave (side entrance of the building, next to Cranston East) (entrada lateral del edificio, junto a Cranston East) Until 4 p.m.

CUMBERLAND Cumberland Police Department 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EAST GREENWICH East Greenwich Police Department 176 First Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

EAST PROVIDENCE East Providence City Hall Drop Box (Grove Ave side of building) 145 Taunton Ave. Until 4 p.m.

EXETER Exeter Mail Ballot Drop Box 675 Ten Rod Rd. or Animal Shelter 169 South County Trail Drop Box: until 4 p.m. Animal Shelter: 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FOSTER Foster Town Hall Drop Box 181 Howard Hill Rd. Until 4:00 p.m.

GLOCESTER Glocester Town Hall 1145 Putnam Pike Chepachet, RI 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

HOPKINTON Hopkinton Town Hall Drop Box 1 Townhouse Rd. Until 4 p.m.

JAMESTOWN Jamestown Town Hall 93 Narragansett Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

JOHNSTON Johnston Police Department 1651 Atwood Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LINCOLN Lincoln Police Department 100 Old River Rd. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LITTLE COMPTON Public Safety Complex 60 Simmons Rd. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

MIDDLETOWN Middletown Police Department 123 Valley Rd. Until 4 p.m.

NARRAGANSETT Narragansett Town Hall Drop Box 25 Fifth Ave. Until 4 p.m.

NEWPORT Newport City Hall Municipal Drop Box – Bull Street 43 Broadway (Completed forms may be placed in the City Hall Drop Box on Bull St.) (Los formularios completados pueden ser depositados en el Buzón Municipal ubicado en Bull Street) Until 4 p.m.

NEW SHOREHAM New Shoreham Town Hall Drop Box 16 Old Town Rd. Until 4 p.m.

NORTH KINGSTOWN North Kingstown Town Hall 100 Fairway Dr. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NORTH PROVIDENCE North Providence Public Safety Complex – Service Desk 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

NORTH SMITHFIELD North Smithfield Police Station 575 Smithfield Rd. Until 4 p.m.

PAWTUCKET Blackstone Valley Visitors Center 175 Main St. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH Portsmouth Town Hall 2200 East Main Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PROVIDENCE Public Safety Complex - Lobby 325 Washington St. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RICHMOND Richmond Town Hall Drop Box 5 Richmond Townhouse Rd. Until 4 p.m.

SCITUATE Scituate Town Hall Drop Box 195 Danielson Pike Until 4 p.m.

SMITHFIELD Smithfield Police Department 215 Pleasant View Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN South Kingstown Town Hall Drop Box 180 High St. Wakefield, RI Until 4 p.m.

TIVERTON Tiverton Police Department 20 Industrial Way 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WARREN Warren Police Department 1 Joyce St. Until 4 p.m.

WARWICK Warwick City Hall – Drop Box 3275 Post Rd. or Warwick City Annex – Sawtooth Building Drop Box 65 Centerville Rd. Until 4 p.m.

WESTERLY Westerly Town Hall Drop Box 45 Broad St. (Completed forms may be deposited in the Drop Box located along the driveway to the left side of Town Hall) Until 4 p.m.

WEST GREENWICH West Greenwich Police Department 280 Victory Highway 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WEST WARWICK West Warwick Town Hall 1170 Main St. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WOONSOCKET Woonsocket Police Department 242 Clinton St. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.