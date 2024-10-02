PHILIPPINES, October 2 - Press Release

October 1, 2024 Bong Go's support for local infrastructure development brings new multipurpose building to Paglat Municipal College in Maguindanao del Sur A new school building at Paglat Municipal College was officially opened through a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Paglat, Maguindanao del Sur, on Sunday, September 29. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was represented by his Malasakit Team during the event. The project, which involves the construction of a multi-purpose building worth PhP7 million, was funded in 2022 through the efforts of Go as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, aimed at providing better educational infrastructure for the growing population of Paglat Municipal College. As Chair of the Senate Youth Committee and a member of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Go emphasized the importance of quality education in rural areas, noting that providing adequate educational facilities is crucial to nurturing future generations of leaders of the country. "Lahat ng ginagawa natin ay para sa mga kabataan. Nais kong tiyakin na magkaroon sila ng maayos na pasilidad na makakatulong sa kanilang pag-aaral at magiging bahagi ng kanilang tagumpay sa hinaharap," said Go. He added, "Alam kong sa pamamagitan ng mga proyektong ganito, hindi lang pag-unlad ng bayan ang isinusulong natin kundi ang kinabukasan ng mga susunod na henerasyon." Go also reaffirmed his commitment to assisting local governments in their pursuit of progress. "Nandito lang po ako, kasama ng aking Malasakit Team, para magserbisyo. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong susuporta sa abot ng aking makakaya sa mga magpapaunlad ng inyong komunidad," Go stated. Meanwhile, Go also acknowledged the efforts of Mayor Raisa Langkuno, Vice Mayor Sagandingan Gumonsang, and Former Mayor Abdulkarim Langkuno, along with other local officials for their support for the initiative. The completion of the school building is expected to greatly benefit the students of Paglat Municipal College, allowing them to have access to a more conducive learning environment. Aside from the project, Go has supported several initiatives in Maguindanao del Sur. Go was instrumental in the construction of several other multipurpose buildings and the rehabilitation and widening of Cotabato-Marbel-Ala Road, as well as a new sports complex. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking kasipagan sa trabaho dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo," concluded Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

