Flower Mound Women in Business Celebrates Success at Second Annual Conference and Awards Three Grants

16 Year-Old Lizy Castro Receives Business Advancement Grant from FMWIB

Flower Mound Women in Business, a non-profit organization in North Texas, hosted their 2nd conference this past Friday where they awarded 3 grants.

Our mission is to create a supportive and empowering environment for women to thrive, and through initiatives like the Business Advancement Grant, we can make a tangible impact.” — Christi Beca

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EmpowerHer Conference, hosted by Flower Mound Women in Business (FMWIB), a 501c3 non-profit organization that empowers, connects and impacts women business owners in North Texas, was marked a triumphant success, gathering women leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries from across North Texas for a day of inspiration, education, and connection. The event culminated with the presentation of the highly anticipated Business Advancement Grants (B.A.G.), awarded to three deserving recipients.FMWIB awarded two grants to outstanding high school students from the local LISD Incubator Program, a unique initiative designed to foster entrepreneurial skills and leadership in young women. These students have shown exceptional creativity, drive, and passion, positioning themselves as future business leaders. Our first winner, Sophia Bergsli-Chavez and her co-founder started EVIG, a company that repurposes gently used clothing. Our second winner, Lizy Castro, runs Lizy’s Sweets, a home bakery that specializes in connecting the community through the joy of sweets. Both are going to use their grants to further their marketing efforts and grow their businesses.“We are so proud to be awarding these young minds the funds they need to get their businesses off the ground.” Says Vice Chair Macy Muzljakovich “As leaders in this community, our board feels that it’s imperative to offer the younger generations a hand up, not a hand out. We are looking forward to mentoring these young women and watching their businesses grow.”The third grant was awarded to a long-time member of FMWIB, Yvonne Stewart with Woodhouse Day Spa Highland Village. Yvonne is a successful franchise owner, and avid community member who wanted the grant to help update her facilities and continue providing much needed selfcare services to the North Texas Community.Each of the three recipients was honored with a grant of $1,000 from FMWIB, along with a high-quality, handcrafted, unique leather handbag from renowned local designer Catrina Curia “I was so excited when FMWIB approached me and asked if I wanted to be a part of the B.A.G. ceremonies.” Says Claudia Villasana-Munoz, owner of Catrina Curia. “I love what I do and partnering with organizations like FMWIB is what my brand is about.”The EmpowerHer event, held at Courtyard Marriott in Flower Mound, featured keynote speeches from powerful women such as: Veena Jetti, Elizabeth De Moraes, Tia Minzoni, Madeline Ricci, and even the Mayor of Flower Mound, Cheryl Moore. Additionally there were networking opportunities, a loaded fireside panel, local vendors, and numerous opportunities that empowered women from all walks of life to achieve their professional and personal goals. This year's event was particularly meaningful as it highlighted FMWIB's commitment to nurturing the next generation of women entrepreneurs while continuing to support established business owners."We are so proud to celebrate the incredible achievements of this year's grant recipients," said Christi Beca, Founder and Chair of FMWIB. "Our mission is to create a supportive and empowering environment for women to thrive, and through initiatives like the Business Advancement Grant, we can make a tangible impact on the lives of these remarkable individuals."For more information about Flower Mound Women in Business, pictures from the event, or to learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.fmwib.com or reach out to our media contact.About Flower Mound Women in Business:Flower Mound Women in Business (FMWIB) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering women through leadership, mentorship, and community support. With a focus on fostering growth and development for women entrepreneurs and professionals, FMWIB creates opportunities for collaboration, education, and business advancement.About Sophia Bergsli-ChavezSophia Bergsli-Chavez, 16, is a junior at Lewisville High School, and a second-generation Eagle Scout. She is part of the Incubator program at LHS.About LizyLizy Castro, a high-achieving junior in the top 5% of her class at Lewisville High School, channels her passion for authentic Mexican confections through her business "Lizys Sweets," balancing academic excellence and entrepreneurial spirit to bring a sweet taste of tradition to her community.About YvonneYvonne has run the Woodhouse Day Spa in Highland Village for over 6 years and participates in many non-profits throughout Denton County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.