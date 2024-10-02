NETSOL Announces New Strategic Partner Hiltermann as Part of Ongoing European Expansion

Netherlands-based lender enhances NETSOL’s presence in key geographic market

ENCINO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, has announced a new strategic partnership with Hiltermann, a Netherlands-based specialist lender in the leasing and financing industry. Hiltermann has gone live with NETSOL’s Wholesale Finance System (WFS) and will leverage the company’s innovative white label lending platform that expands their competitive offerings to the asset finance and leasing market. This partnership is a strategic first for NETSOL in the Netherlands and supports the Company’s broader European growth strategy.

NETSOL’s innovative API-enabled technology allows Hiltermann to develop closer collaboration with their dealerships, improve customer relationships and secure broader competitive advantages. The proven stock financing solution integrates easily with the local market infrastructure and facilitates automation and scalability, making the process more efficient for both funder and dealer.

Darryll Lewis, Managing Director, NETSOL Technologies Europe stated:

“I am extremely proud of our team who delivered the Hiltermann implementation at pace, which is testament to our extensive expertise and experience in the asset finance and leasing market. Our hybrid approach to implementation – leveraging cost and time zone benefits with the team offshore combined with our expert team being on site in the Netherlands at key project phases – was key in delivering a competitive but timely solution to Hiltermann. Our cloud technology paves the way for future scalability and flexibility, ensuring we can continue to deliver exceptional service and innovation to Hiltermann for years to come.”

Roy Busschers, Head of Dealer Finance, Hiltermann commented:

“We were delighted to partner with NETSOL as part of our strategic move into wholesale finance. It is an exciting time of change for our company and we are confident that NETSOL’s innovative technology will help us to deliver strong business growth founded on customer centricity. The software gives us improved funding flexibility with dealers and enhances our reporting of dealer loan portfolio performance. The speed of implementation, just 5 months from start to finish, was impressive and the whole implementation was very smooth!”

