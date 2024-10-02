Better Choice Company to Provide Update on SRx Health Transaction at the 2024 Sidoti Virtual Conference on November 13th & 14th

SRx Health Revenue for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 is expected to increase over 20% year-over-year to over CAD$200 million



SRx Health management expects similar revenue growth year-over-year for fiscal 2025

Acquisition of SRx Health remains on-track

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced it will present at the Sidoti Virtual Conference on November 13-14, 2024. During the conference, management will provide an update on its ongoing acquisition of SRx Health.

SRx Health Preliminary Revenue for FY2024 Ending September 30, 2024 and FY2025 Revenue Guidance:

Fiscal Year 2024: SRx Health management expects revenue to increase over 20% year-over-year to over CAD$200 million.

SRx Health management expects revenue to increase over 20% year-over-year to over CAD$200 million. Fiscal Year 2025: SRx Health management expects revenue for fiscal year 2025 to similarly increase over 20% year-over-year.

Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice, commented, “We are pleased to see SRx Health deliver preliminary revenue growth of over 20% year-over-year for its fiscal year period. The pipeline remains robust heading into fiscal 2025 with management expecting over 20% year-over-year revenue growth during the period. There remains substantial investor appetite for stable growing and predictable businesses in the healthcare space and we look forward to closing on this transaction in the coming months.”

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. If you are interested, please contact your Sidoti representative or email KCSA directly at BetterChoice@KCSA.com.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit

https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Kent Cunningham, CEO

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.