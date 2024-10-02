Actelis Receives Expansion Order for Major Italian National Transportation Infrastructure Project

Actelis expands its role in Italian national transportation project with new orders for its cyber-hardened networking solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received a new order for its cyber-hardened temperature hardened networking technology for a major Italian motorways operator. This order is an expansion of an order previously announced in June for an Italian National Transportation Infrastructure Project of over $300,000.



“We’re excited to see our continued growth in the Intelligent Transportation space and proud to play a key role in enhancing road safety,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “These new orders from Italy highlight both the effectiveness of our solution and the trust major transportation operators place in Actelis.”

Roadway safety is the top priority for the Italian operator, and Actelis' solution enables rapid modernization of their network infrastructure, expanding the use of critical safety tools like CCTV, speed cameras, sensors, and digital signage. Covering thousands of miles of roadways presents challenges, as these devices demand fast, secure, and reliable connectivity over long distances. Existing motorway wiring often falls short of handling the high data demands, which is why operators rely on Actelis for enhanced bandwidth and performance.

Actelis’ solution leverages existing network wiring—whether fiber, copper, or coax—to deliver fiber-grade connectivity over long distances without the high costs and resource demands of installing new cabling. Designed for roadside deployment, Actelis devices operate reliably in any climate, transmitting critical data to traffic operations centers to enable real-time decision-making, improve public messaging, manage traffic flow, and enhance overall safety.

Although Actelis continues to grow in the ITS market, the company is no stranger to large motorway projects. In addition to the Italian motorways, Actelis' solutions are deployed across thousands of miles of highways in the United Kingdom and Japan, where operators use its hybrid-fiber networking technology to provide long-distance connectivity in networks that combine fiber and copper wiring. Actelis devices are also used in cities worldwide at traffic intersections to optimize signal timing, enhance traffic flow, and improve safety for motorists, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.

For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Sean Renn

Global VP Marketing & Communications

srenn@actelis.com

Investor Contact:

ARX | Capital Markets Advisors

North American Equities Desk

actelis@arxadvisory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.