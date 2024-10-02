SEALSQ to Showcase its VaultIC292 Secure Chip Embedded in Hosiden’s New MATTER Smart Home Module at CEATEC 2024 on the Connectivity Standards Alliance Japan Interest Group Booth

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it will be demonstrating its secure solutions for Smart Home at the upcoming CEATEC 2024 event. The event will be held in Chiba, Japan from October 15 - 18, 2024 and showcase a comprehensive exhibition of digital innovation.



As proud founding member of the Japanese branch of the Alliance, which develops global IoT/smart home standards such as Matter and Aliro, SEALSQ will be co-exhibiting at the Japan Smart Home Exhibition in Partners Park at booth number 3H097.

SEALSQ’s Japanese team, represented by Sales Director Katsunori Miyahata, will be showcasing the new VaultIC292 Secure Element pre-provisioned with certificates and keys ready for Matter connectivity. The chip will be presented inside a brand-new module designed for Home Automation applications and proposed to the Japanese market by SEALSQ’s customer HOSIDEN, a major Japanese electronic components company. (www.hosiden.com). The VaultIC292 protects the Device Attestation Certificate of the module with the Matter stack running over Thread connectivity

SEALSQ Solution Benefits

Matter™ compliant device makers in Japan may gain the following benefits from using SEALSQ Matter™ ready PKI-as-a Service and pre-provisioned secure elements:

Reduced time-to-market in achieving Matter compliance.

Reduced costs of technology, maintenance, staffing and ongoing compliance.

More flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hosted or batch issuance.

Simplified management of device attestation certificates and product attestation intermediates through SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform for IoT.

Gain efficiency using a scalable platform to sign and secure device updates.





More details can be found at https://www.sealsq.com/solutions/device-attestation-for-matter.

Franck Buonanno VP of Sales at SEALSQ, commented, “We are excited to support the Alliance development in Japan and join this exhibition together to facilitate the adoption and scaling of Matter for Japanese smart-home device manufacturers. It is an inspiring example to showcase our products already integrated in new designs specifically created for Smart Home use-cases like the one developed by HOSIDEN.”

About the Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With its Members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors is comprised of executives from Allegion, Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Espressif, Eve by ABB, Fortune Brands, Google, Haier, Huawei, IKEA, Infineon Technologies AG, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, LG Electronics, Lutron Electronics, Midea, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Signify (Philips Hue and WiZ), Silicon Labs, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Tuya, Verizon, and Wulian.

Learn more about the Alliance at www.csa-iot.org; and follow us on: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About HOSIDEN:

Hosiden Corporation, established in 1950 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, provides a diverse range of electronic components and solutions for various markets, including the automotive, mobile, and consumer electronics industries. Our primary product offerings consist of connectors, switches, touch sensors, Bluetooth® modules, and acoustic components such as speakers and microphones. These components play a crucial role in enhancing people's everyday lives across the globe.

At Hosiden, we are committed to continuously improving our reliable technology to keep pace with the rapidly changing world. We strive to deliver innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

