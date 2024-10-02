MARA Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September 2024

Energized Hash Rate Increased 5% to 36.9 EH/s

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company"), one of the world’s largest publicly traded bitcoin ("BTC") miners and a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, today published unaudited BTC production updates for September 2024.

Management Commentary

“In September, the strength of our globally diversified operations was evident as we achieved significant uptime and increased our energized hash rate to 36.9 EH/s, reflecting 5% growth from August," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "Block wins during the month increased 6% from August while BTC production grew 5% to 705 BTC. We are proud to have surpassed a marathon worth of bitcoin HODL in September and currently have almost 27,000 BTC on our balance sheet.

"We remain on track to reach our target of 50 EH/s by the end of 2024. Our team continues to quickly energize our owned sites and operate them more efficiently than originally planned. The conversion of our Granbury data center from air cooled to MARA's immersion containers is progressing on time and we expect this work to be completed before year end.

"Finally, we are proud to be the first publicly traded digital asset compute company to submit a disclosure to the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP), reinforcing our commitment to environmental transparency and corporate responsibility. "

Operational Highlights and Updates

Figure 1: Operational Highlights

Prior Month Comparison Metric 9/30/2024 8/31/2024 % Δ Number of Blocks Won 1 207 196 6 % BTC Produced 705 673 5 % Average BTC Produced per Day 23.5 21.7 8 % Share of available miner rewards 2 5.2 % 4.8 % NM Transaction Fees as % of Total 1 1.7 % 2.7 % NM Energized Hash Rate (EH/s) 1 36.9 35.2 5 %

These metrics are MARAPool only and do not include blocks won from joint ventures. Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that MARA earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period.

NM - Not Meaningful

As of September 30, 2024, the Company held a total of 26,842 unrestricted BTC. MARA opted not to sell any BTC in September.

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) is a global leader in digital asset compute that develops and deploys innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and inclusive future. MARA secures the world’s preeminent blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or otherwise underutilized energy into economic value.

