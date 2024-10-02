Good Housekeeping Names Sunrun a ‘Sustainability Innovator’ in its 2025 Home Renovation Awards

Good Housekeeping’s trusted home renovation guide recognizes Sunrun’s solar-plus-storage subscription service for helping families protect against rising energy costs and power outages

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, announced today that its home solar-plus-storage subscription service was named a Sustainability Innovator in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Home Renovation Awards .



“Our customers crave the feeling of independence and security that comes from being protected from power outages and—in many areas across the country—double-digit utility rate increases,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “Our subscription service is the ultimate home renovation upgrade because it adds immediate value to your home and life. Making energy security affordable by helping families across America tap into and store the cleanest energy on earth is our mission.”

“Good Housekeeping is proud to support a company like Sunrun that has helped bring rooftop solar, along with an array of other energy-saving solutions, to so many homeowners nationwide,” said Dan DiClerico, Director of Home Improvement and Outdoor at the Good Housekeeping Institute.

Good Housekeeping called Sunrun’s subscription service “Attainable Rooftop Solar” because it allows customers to enjoy the benefits of home solar and storage with no upfront costs.

“That’s why we like so-called solar-as-service models, whereby homeowners lease rooftop panels and all the accessories (mounting rack, inverter, electrical cables, etc.) through a solar company that also handles the installation and maintenance,” Good Housekeeping said. “Sunrun invented the concept in 2007, and it’s still the market leader.”

As severe weather and grid instability make power outages more frequent, Sunrun’s solar-plus-storage systems provide families with peace of mind that they can seamlessly keep their entire homes energized—even during prolonged blackouts.

Sunrun’s award-winning service not only benefits households, but also entire communities through virtual power plant programs in certain markets. By sharing their stored solar power back to the grid during peak times, Sunrun customers are compensated for bolstering the grid, reducing power outages, and helping control utility costs for all ratepayers.

Sunrun customers overwhelmingly choose the subscription service because it allows them to generate and store their own clean power with a predictable monthly payment. In addition, Sunrun’s subscriptions include 24/7 system monitoring, 25-year free maintenance and system repairs, 10-year workmanship warranty, and an industry-leading Performance Guarantee.

“We also like the add-on components available through Sunrun, including backup battery storage and a smart electrical panel that gives homeowners even more ways to reduce their energy usage,” Good Housekeeping added.

Founded in 1885, Good Housekeeping is a leading lifestyle media brand that currently inspires a monthly audience of 40-plus million readers. To find the best products and services for its 2025 Home Renovation Awards, Good Housekeeping spent a combined 10,000 hours getting hands-on with every submission. Much of the work took place in the Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, evaluating factors like performance, safety and durability. Good Housekeeping also brought in outside judges, a trio of professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields, to get their expert take.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun’s innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at www.sunrun.com

Media Contact

Wyatt Semanek

Director, Corporate Communications

press@sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact

Patrick Jobin

SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer

investors@sunrun.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.