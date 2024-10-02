Naked Wines Expands Community of World-Class Independent Winemakers with Lindsey Rich

Lindsey Rich El Dorado Camino Alto Vineyard Grenache Noir 2023 Celebrates Rich’s Sierra Foothills Roots

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naked Wines, the largest 100% direct-to-consumer winery in America, announced today the newest independent winemaker to join its prominent community of winemaking partners, Lindsey Rich. With more than a decade of experience in the wine industry, Lindsey’s own label captures the essence of the Sierra Foothills region, the esteemed North Central California community where Lindsey grew up.

Lindsey’s passion for wine was ignited in 2013, marking the beginning of a path that would eventually lead her to Naked Wines. With a degree in Viticulture & Enology from UC Davis, Lindsey has held various positions within the industry, gaining in-depth knowledge and hands-on winery experience. In January 2021, she became assistant winemaker at Naked Wines, where she focused on liaising with the company’s community of winemakers and bottling partners. While Lindsey thrived in her role supporting the production of wines made by other winemakers, she always dreamed of producing her own wines from her home in the Sierra Foothills.

"Naked has a long-standing commitment to support top-tier independent winemakers, and Lindsey is no exception. I'm so excited to be able to support Lindsey in the next stage of her winemaking journey and can't wait for wine enthusiasts from across the U.S. to taste her wines. Her knowledge of the area this wine comes from really shines through in this delicious Grenache," said Lucy Devlin, Vice President of Wines at Naked Wines.

Lindsey is deeply connected to the land of the Sierra Foothills, taking the time to understand its unique characteristics while embracing her role as a thoughtful steward of both the land and the local community. For her, making these wines is not just a profession but an extension of the life she’s always known in the Sierra Foothills—a reflection of her past and a hopeful vision for her future in this beautiful corner of the world.

“Thanks to Naked Wines, I am able to fulfill my dream of becoming a winemaker,” said Lindsey Rich, Naked Wines winemaker. “It's an honor to represent my home - the Sierra Foothills - by crafting wines from its mountain soils. By making these wines, I have the chance to both connect to and represent this region and its community in a tangible way. It seems fitting that my first vintage was 2023, exactly ten years after embarking upon my journey in the wine industry.”

Lindsey’s first wine is the Lindsey Rich El Dorado Camino Alto Vineyard Grenache Noir 2023. Grown at 3,000 feet in the El Dorado American Viticultural Area of the Sierra Foothills, this lighter-styled red wine is pure fun, with notes of red cherry, raspberry, blueberry, violets, a hint of black pepper, baking spice, and refreshing acidity.

Naked Wines enables its members, known as Angels, to explore a diverse selection of premium wines, receive tailored recommendations and directly support world-class, independent winemakers for a fairer price all round.

To learn more about Naked Wines, winemakers like Lindsey, and membership, please visit nakedwines.com.

About Naked Wines



Discover great wines, your way. Straight from world-class winemakers, for a fairer price all round.

Powered by the belief that great wine should be an everyday pleasure and not a privilege, Naked Wines enables world-class independent winemakers to create exceptional wines without the financial burdens of traditional wine production, while passing the resulting savings back to our customers (who we call Angels).

The virtuous circle is a win win for both wine lovers and winemakers, and enables us to deliver superior benefits to our customers:

- Better quality wine

- More choice

- Elimination of guesswork and uncertainty

- Fair payments for all involved

Naked Wines’ community of world-class independent winemakers includes; Daryl Groom (former: Penfolds Grange), Daniel Baron (former: Dominus, Silver Oak), Jesse Katz (Aperture, Devil’s Proof Vineyards), Megan & Ryan Glaab (former: PAX, Sine Qua Non) and Jean Philippe Moulin (former: Rothschild).

Press Contact:

nakedwines@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28adea35-184c-42a2-adaa-46879df9c244

Lindsey Rich, Courtesy of Naked Wines Lindsey Rich, Courtesy of Naked Wines

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.