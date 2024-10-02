RTI Announces its Second Annual Medical Technology Forum Featuring Speakers from NVIDIA, Medtronic, and Asensus Surgical

Attendees will learn how real-time interoperability can address critical data gaps to accelerate patient care and innovation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, announced its second annual virtual Medical Technology Forum to be held on October 24. The agenda includes keynote addresses, guest presentations, and panel discussions with MedTech executives including Stuart Kozlick, as well as experts from companies including NVIDIA , Medtronic , and Asensus Surgical .



In today’s fast-evolving world, advancements in MedTech have been slowed by persistent data interoperability challenges. Complex software and modern AI/ML-based applications must rapidly, reliably, and securely utilize data shared across interconnected sensors and systems that are typically constrained by patchwork communication protocols and outdated formats.

In response to these challenges, RTI will host a discussion on the critical issue of real-time data interoperability in medical technology. At the event, attendees will discover strategies to help bridge the data divide and ensure seamless communication of distributed and intelligent applications to enhance patient care and accelerate innovation.

This free, online forum brings together MedTech innovators and technology leaders dedicated to shaping the future of medical robotics, smart monitoring, digital operating rooms, and beyond.

Event Details:

What: RTI Medical Technology Innovation Forum The Interoperability Imperative: Closing Critical Data Gaps in MedTech

When: Thursday, October 24 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m PDT

Where: Virtual

Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights on cutting-edge advancements that are transforming the future of healthcare. To view the full agenda and save your spot for this complimentary event, please register here .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

Download a free trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext software today: www.rti.com/downloads

Media Contacts: Tiffany Yang Public Relations, RTI press@rti.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.