Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 8th Annual MASH Investor Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced the company will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 8th Annual MASH Virtual Investor Conference at 2:00 P.M. ET on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s website’s Investor Relations Events page . A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

