Rudolph E. Tanzi, Co-Director of MassGeneral Institute for Neurodegenerative Disease, Chairs Cognos Neurodegenerative Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board

INGLEWOOD, California, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognos Therapeutics, a private hi-tech medical technology company focused on the development of advanced AI implantable pump SINNAIS for smart delivery of neurological and oncological treatments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rudolph E. Tanzi as Chairman of its Neurodegenerative Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Tanzi, a prominent investigator and Professor of Neurology at Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital, brings over four decades of expertise in Alzheimer’s research.

Cognos is pioneering the SINNAIS technology, which delivers drugs locally with metronomic dosing and real-time biofeedback capabilities, all supported by cloud connectivity and AI. The company is also developing a second-generation version of SINNAIS aimed at Alzheimer’s treatment, utilizing micro-dialysis of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) technology to target beta-amyloid concentrations.

The company has successfully completed the proof of concept for SINNAIS, demonstrating that SINNAIS it meets design specifications in live large survival animal models. SINNAIS delivers drugs locally and metronomically through cloud connectivity. Additionally, the company has held a series of meetings with the FDA to prepare for the PMA filing process using an expedited path that shortens approval to two years and requires no human clinical trials, only GLP animal studies. The initial disease models for human clinical trials will focus on leptomeningeal carcinomatosis (LC), glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), and pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Tanzi’s illustrious career includes serving as the Joseph P. and Rose F. Kennedy Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, Director of the Genetics and Aging Research Unit, Director of the McCance Center for Brain Health, and Co-Director of the Mass General Institute for Neurodegenerative Disease at Massachusetts General Hospital. His groundbreaking research has led to the identification of key genes linked to Alzheimer’s, such as APP, PSEN1, PSEN2, ADAM10 and CD33, providing critical insights into the genetic components of the disease. Dr. Rudy Tanzi has dedicated over four decades of research and clinical work to understanding of Alzheimer’s disease, making him one of the most influential scientists in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the 20th and 21st centuries and our time.

Having accepted Cognos's invitation to lead the SAB, Dr. Tanzi aims to apply his extensive findings to help enhance the effectiveness of the SINNAIS technology in clinical trials. His research has hugely shaped the amyloid cascade hypothesis, emphasizing the role of beta-amyloid deposition in Alzheimer’s pathology and the importance of microglia in maintaining brain health. Furthermore, Dr. Tanzi and team’s development of Alzheimer’s in a Dish™, a mini human brain organoid that recreates decades of Alzheimer’s neuropathology in just 6 weeks, has revolutionized drug discovery.

Dr. Tanzi will advise Cognos how to leverage these findings in therapies using the Cognos SINNAIS to measure beta-amyloid concentrations, siphon CSF, and filter out amyloid and other protein debris. The objective is to establish a viable treatment pathway that could lead to the first mainstream therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, aiming to maintain and potentially reduce beta-amyloid levels in patients to prevent progression of disease.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tanzi to our team,” said Frank Adell, Chief Executive Officer at Cognos Therapeutics. “His unparalleled expertise and innovative research will be invaluable as we work towards transforming the landscape of Alzheimer’s treatment.”

Dr. Tanzi’s acceptance of this role reflects a shared vision between Cognos and his ongoing commitment to advancing the understanding and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Together, we aspire to bring meaningful solutions to the millions affected by Alzheimer’s.

Additional members of SAB who will work closely with Dr. Tanzi are Dr. Roger Kornberg who is a Co-Founder of Cognos, biochemist and professor of structural biology at Stanford and a 2006 Nobel laureate will Co-Chair our SAB with Dr. Tanzi. And Dr. Thomas Chen who is a CO-Founder and Chairman of Cognos Neurology and Oncology Advisory board.

The company is at per IPO stage and currently raising capital through private mezzanine round.

