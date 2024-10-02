Smith+Nephew raises the bar in knee revisions by launching new LEGION™ Hinged Knee System with OXINIUM™ Technology

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company announced today that its LEGION Hinged Knee (HK) System is now available in the United States with proprietary OXINIUM (Oxidized Zirconium) implant technology that delivers the durability of metals, the wear resistance of ceramics, and corrosion resistance better than both.1-11



Part of the LEGION Total Knee (TK) System, the LEGION HK System is designed to provide a natural range of motion with medial pivot, lateral roll back, and screw home. Since 2011, the LEGION HK System has enabled surgeons to transition intraoperatively from a constrained revision knee implant to a CoCr-hinged assembly.

The award winning OXINIUM Technology12 has demonstrated lower inflammatory response,*6,7 superior wear resistance and reduced surface damage,+3,4 and fewer signs of corrosion damage+9,13 compared to cobalt chrome, ultimately helping to mitigate common risk factors associated with revision procedures.14,15 LEGION revision with proprietary OXINIUM Technology has established itself as the best performing bearing with the lowest risk of re-revision compared to the class average.13,16

Dr. Kevin Hardt, MD, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital System shares, “The LEGION HK System with OXINIUM Technology allows me to achieve a stable reconstruction in the coronal and sagittal planes despite my patient's multiple previous surgeries and ligamentous, capsular deficiency. The innovative, posteriorly located, rotational axis with the LEGION HK System provides an extension moment to augment quad function. In addition, the instrumentation is straightforward and compliments my normal revision workflow.”

“Our proprietary OXINIUM Technology is ideal for revisions. Building on the proven performance of our LEGION HK System, our latest innovation allows Smith+Nephew to raise the bar in knee surgery, delivering the most advanced material technology for patients requiring a complex knee revision,” said Craig Gaffin, President of Global Orthopaedics at Smith+Nephew. “It demonstrates our commitment of Life Unlimited for patients requiring complex knee procedures by providing solutions that address the risk factors commonly associated with this type of surgery.”





To learn more about the LEGION HK System with OXINIUM, please visit https://www.oxinium.com/ideal-for-revisions .

*The results of in vitro cytokine expression analyses have not been proven to quantitatively predict clinical cytokine expression.

+The results of in vitro wear simulation testing have not been proven to quantitatively predict clinical wear performance.

Products featured may not be available in individual markets due to regulatory and/or medical practices. Please contact your Smith+Nephew representative if you have questions about availability of Smith+Nephew products in your area.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.5 billion in 2023. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

