Jade Villa by Wenlve Lu, Bin Zhao, Ning Wang and Dan Wen Wins Bronze in A' Real Estate, Building and Construction Awards

Innovative Residential Design Recognized for Harmonious Integration of Modern Aesthetics and Natural Ecology

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of real estate design, has announced Jade Villa by Wenlve Lu, Bin Zhao, Ning Wang and Dan Wen as the Bronze winner in the Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Jade Villa's innovative design within the real estate industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.Jade Villa's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the real estate industry. By seamlessly blending modern urban aesthetics with natural ecology, the project aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and harmonious living environments. The design's practical benefits, such as improved living conditions, privacy, safety, and environmental restoration, demonstrate its value to users, the industry, and other stakeholders.What sets Jade Villa apart is its unique approach to creating a three-dimensional eco-house. The design incorporates a hanging garden for each unit, providing residents with private green spaces that enhance privacy, safety, and comfort. The building's striking facade, inspired by the landscape of Wu Hu, transforms the typical steel and cement landscape into a verdant forest-like environment, achieving a harmonious coexistence between human habitat and nature.The recognition from the A' Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards serves as motivation for the Jade Villa team to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration of sustainable and human-centric design solutions that improve the quality of life for residents and contribute to the advancement of the real estate industry as a whole.Jade Villa was designed by Wenlve Lu, Bin Zhao, Ning Wang and Dan Wen, a talented team of architects and designers from Topway Design.Interested parties may learn more about Jade Villa and its award-winning design at:About Wenlve Lu, Bin Zhao, Ning Wang and Dan WenWenlve Lu, Bin Zhao, Ning Wang and Dan Wen are accomplished architects and designers from Topway Design, a leading architectural firm based in Shanghai, China, with a branch in Canada. With their expertise in real estate development projects, the team focuses on delivering innovative and sustainable design solutions that integrate advanced architectural technology with market demands and traditional culture.About TopwayTopway Design, founded in 2002, is a renowned architectural firm specializing in the planning and design of real estate development projects. With a diverse portfolio covering residential buildings, urban complexes, commercial properties, industrial real estate, office buildings, and star hotels, Topway Design provides comprehensive services for the overall design of residential quarters, commercial complexes, and industrial parks. The firm's commitment to integrating advanced design concepts and superior architectural technology with market trends and cultural heritage positions them as a leading expert in the real estate design industry.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that awarded designs meet the highest standards of innovation, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal within their respective categories.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all industries and countries, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. By inspiring and driving the cycle of innovation, the award ultimately seeks to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

