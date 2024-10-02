Bunker Hill Announces the Appointment of Kelli Kast as Director and Chair of the Board’s Corporate Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BNKR | OTCQB:BHLL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelli Kast to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective immediately.



Ms. Kast, originally of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, is a senior natural resource legal professional with over 30 years of US and international leadership experience. She serves as the Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer of Rare Element Resources Ltd, of Colorado, USA (OTCQB:REEMF), where she previously served as a Director. Before 2012, when she joined Rare Element Resources, she was the Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administration Officer and Corporate Secretary of Coeur Mining Corporation from 2005-2012 during a transformational growth period for that company. Before her tenure at Coeur Mining Corporation, Ms. Kast gained extensive experience in the engineering and construction industry as a top legal professional. Kelli will serve as the Chair of the Board’s Corporate Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee.

Richard Williams, Executive Chairman, commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Kelli Kast to the Board as an Independent Director as we work together to enable the Bunker Hill Mine to once again meaningfully contribute to the USA’s Metals Supply Chain. Kelli’s deep expertise in governance, legal and government affairs, ESG and corporate leadership will add essential strategic capabilities to our Board.”

Kelli received a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from the University of South Dakota and is a licensed Idaho attorney.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under Idaho-based leadership, Bunker Hill intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating and optimizing several mining assets into a high-value portfolio of operations initially centered in North America. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

On behalf of Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

