Blue Point Brewing Hosts 20th Annual Cask Ales Festival

Sample More Than 150 Unique Firkin-Style Beers at Long Island’s Most Iconic Beer Festival

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Point Brewing Company, Long Island’s original craft brewery and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), proudly announces its 20th Annual Cask Ales Festival, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 from 2pm – 6pm at its flagship brewery in Patchogue, New York. The milestone event promises to be the biggest celebration yet, featuring live performances by The Warped Tour Band, KRUSH, and DJ Kaution, along with a full day of entertainment, exceptional beer tastings, delicious food trucks, and exciting surprises. Tickets can be purchased today at the festival website.



This year’s festival will highlight more than 150 firkin-style beers from various breweries, offering attendees a chance to sample rare and fan-favorite brews. Guests will enjoy a selection of dishes from eight local food trucks and browse through a vibrant 20-vendor market filled with local crafts and goods. The festival will offer interactive activities, such as jousting, and skateboarding demos ensuring fun surprises await throughout the day.

Mark Burford, Founder of Blue Point Brewing Company, shared his enthusiasm: “It was truly a labor of love that sparked this event—cask ales have always been something we produced and were passionate about. Now, for two decades, the Cask Ales Festival has become a cornerstone of our community, providing the most diverse beer selection and festive attitude in one place, bringing folks back year after year to celebrate.”

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Long Island Cares and Seatuck, supporting local hunger relief and environmental conservation efforts, respectively.

Festival Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 Festival Hours: 2-6 p.m. (VIP entry at 1 p.m.)

2-6 p.m. (VIP entry at 1 p.m.) Location: Blue Point Brewing Company, 225 W Main St., Patchogue, New York

Blue Point Brewing Company, 225 W Main St., Patchogue, New York Performers: The Warped Tour Band, KRUSH, DJ Kaution

The Warped Tour Band, KRUSH, DJ Kaution Ticket Information: General Admission: $75; VIP: $130; Designated Driver: $40 General Admission Tickets: Includes a 5 oz. Cask Fest Tasting Glass, craft beer tastings, a commemorative 20th Cask Fest necklace koozie, and access to all festival activities and performances. VIP Tickets: Includes early entry, a 7 oz. tasting glass, a meal ticket, three drink tokens for the after party, access to the VIP draft trailer with 10 oz. pours, VIP-only bathrooms, VIP massages and IV drips from Karasmatic Day Spa, and a Cask Fest gift bag. Designated Driver: Includes complimentary iced tea by Subtle Tea, access to all festivities and activities

General Admission: $75; VIP: $130; Designated Driver: $40 Age Restriction: Attendees must be 21 years or older.



For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit the event page.

About Blue Point

Blue Point Brewing Company was founded in 1998 in Patchogue, New York and is Long Island’s OG craft brewery. Twenty-five years later, with a widely appealing portfolio of beer and beyond beer brands, Blue Point has grown to be one of the largest breweries in New York, with a footprint up and down the entire East Coast. Blue Point’s flagship beer, Toasted Lager, has won several awards including a gold medal at the World Beer Cup.

For more information about Blue Point Brewing, please visit www.bluepointbrewing.com and follow us on Instagram @BluePointBrewing.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

