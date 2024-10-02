Lantronix Named Finalist in the Ranking of The Top 100 Software Companies of 2024

Lantronix Lauded for Its Percepxion Cloud IoT Edge Solutions Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced that it was named a finalist in The Top 100 Software Companies of 2024 ranking by The Software Report, a top online resource for investors, executives and professionals in the software industry. Lantronix is in great company, as past award winners included Adobe, LexisNexis, Cvent and Alteryx.



“Being recognized as a finalist in the Top 100 Software Companies of 2024 validates our unwavering commitment to advancing business efficiency and fostering innovation in the IoT sector with cutting-edge technology,” said Saleel Awsare, CEO of Lantronix.

The finalist placement was given in part due to Lantronix’s Percepxion™ Cloud IoT Edge Solutions platform. Lantronix’s leading-edge solution also includes Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

Since its launch in February 2024, the Percepxion platform has distinguished itself as an award-winning solution for IoT operations management. Deployed by a diverse range of companies, from Fortune 100 enterprises to agile, cutting-edge startups, Percepxion has demonstrated its capability to streamline and enhance IoT operations across industries.

Delivered as a service, the Percepxion multi-tenant cloud platform provides businesses with comprehensive device lifecycle management through Web, APIs and mobile apps. It is offered with Level Technical Support, limited warranty and other optional services. Remote installation of Lantronix devices includes zero-touch automated provisioning managed through Percepxion. Site-required firmware, configuration and certificates are remotely loaded to ensure secure data communication and compliant devices. The platform is ideal for critical infrastructure management, fleet management, smart cities and other end-to-end IoT edge solutions.

According to IoT Analytics, the Enterprise IoT market reached $269 billion in 2023, growing 15 percent year-over-year. With regions like China, India and the United States leading this growth as well as sectors such as automotive and process manufacturing driving vertical expansion, Lantronix is strategically positioned to capitalize on these trends. Lantronix’s innovative solutions are designed to meet the increasing demand for secure, scalable IoT management.

