Titan Announces Return to Full Commercial Production; Maintains Full Year Guidance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI, OTCQB:TIMCF) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces the return to full commercial production at the Empire State Mine in upstate New York. Historic flooding in upstate New York from tropical Storm Debby on August 10, 2024 caused damage to the electrical components of the underground crusher level. Repairs were completed ahead of schedule and under budget and the site is now in full operation.



Mining activities restarted on August 20, 2024 and continued during the crusher level repairs. The inventory of broken ore stockpiled in the underground, combined with normal ongoing production and the excess milling capacity, the Company expects to meet its original full year production guidance of 56 to 60 million payable pounds of zinc.

Joel Rheault, Vice President of Operations at Empire State Mines, commented, “Company personnel and external contractors worked safely and diligently to complete the repairs ahead of schedule and under cost estimates. We are pleased with the speed and quality of the repairs and with the stockpiled ore and excess milling capacity, we are confident that we can meet our production targets for the year.”

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. The Company is focused on value creation and operating excellence, with a strong commitment to developing critical mineral assets that enhance the security of the U.S. supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

