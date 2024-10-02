Ocugen to Present at the 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Ocugen will present at the 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa being held October 7-9, 2024 at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, AZ.



“The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa convenes industry decision-makers to address all aspects of translating cutting-edge science into effective treatment options—especially where no treatment options exist,” said Dr. Musunuri. “The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine is leading the way in support of advanced therapies and this gathering reflects the organization’s impact in advocating for patients, healthcare systems, and society.”

During his presentation, Dr. Musunuri will provide an overview of Ocugen’s first-in-class modifier gene therapy platform, including the OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa, OCU410 Phase 2 ArMaDa clinical trial for geographic atrophy, and OCU410ST Phase 1/2 GARDian clinical trial for Stargardt disease. With dosing in the Phase 3 trial underway, OCU400 remains on track for its 2026 BLA and MAA approval targets.

In addition to Dr. Musunuri’s session, members of Ocugen’s executive team will conduct one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company’s business and clinical development strategy.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday, October 7, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m. MST

Location: Arizona Biltmore, FLW, Ballroom F

Virtual attendance is available, which includes a livestream of Ocugen’s presentation and on-demand viewing of all conference sessions. Please visit https://meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

