HRCI Joins North American Human Resource Management Association to Enhance Global HR Collaboration

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resource profession, today announced its official membership in the North American Human Resource Management Association (NAHRMA). As a newly inducted member, HRCI will represent the United States as a member of the NAHRMA Board and participate actively in the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA), further expanding its impact on the global HR stage.



Founded in 1997, NAHRMA represents over 250,000 human resource professionals from Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The association seeks to advance the HR profession, improve the quality and effectiveness of professional people management, and promote HR knowledge across both public and private sectors. As NAHRMA’s U.S. delegate, HRCI will contribute to these goals, fostering collaboration and thought leadership within the international HR community.

“Joining NAHRMA will significantly enhance our efforts in setting industry standards and expanding our presence within the international HR community,” said Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI. “This membership allows us to actively participate in the valuable research conducted by WFPMA and further strengthens our commitment to advancing the HR profession. We are excited to collaborate with other leading associations to drive meaningful change and promote best practices that benefit HR professionals everywhere.”

NAHRMA is North America’s official representative to the WFPMA, a global network representing more than 550,000 people management professionals through over 90 national HR associations. WFPMA hosts the World Congress on People Management every two years, providing a forum for HR professionals to build a global community of peers, discuss new developments in HRM, and network with colleagues from around the world who face similar complex challenges in human resource management.

“The WFPMA is thrilled to welcome HRCI as a full member of the NAHRMA, which has appointed Dr. Amy Dufrane as their delegate to our Federation,” said fellow delegate Anthony Ariganello, C.M., President and CEO of the Chartered Professionals of Human Resources British Columbia, Yukon and Canada. “Their presence enriches our global HR community, and we are proud to have them join us. Together, we look forward to strengthening our profession globally.”

HRCI® is the premier credentialing, standards, and learning organization for the human resources profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for International Organization for Standardization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. HRCI is also the parent company of HRSISM, certifying organizations based on ISO standards. To learn more about HRCI and HRSI, visit www.hrci.org or www.hrsi.org.

The World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA) is a global network of professionals in people management, founded in 1976 to aid the development and improve the effectiveness of professional people management worldwide. Its members are predominantly the continental federations comprising over 90 national human resource associations, representing more than 550,000 people management professionals.

