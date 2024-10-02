Industry partners demonstrate virtual reality capabilities

GREENBELT, Md. –

NASA and the Defense Contract Management Agency are expanding their partnership to enhance remote verification technologies, an effort that aims to streamline operations, reduce costs and leverage expertise from a distance.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of remote verification guidance, particularly through the adoption of the National Aerospace Standard 413, or NAS413, a standard that provides guidance for implementing remote verification processes.

“Many times, the warfighter, astronauts, or other end-users hold a camera that displays a minor defect or issue on a government delivered asset so they can receive localized guidance,” said Todd Outten, a DCMA Center integrator. “Conducting virtual reality contract administration services using NAS413 would provide a more structured, predictable, and repeatable process to support concept development, manufacturing to battlefield, as well as on-orbit and off-world operations.”

Members of the Joint Strategic Quality Assurance Council, or JSQC, recently demonstrated virtual reality technologies and discussed the future of remote surveillance at the Goddard Space Flight Center, or GSFC. The council includes representatives from DCMA, NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration and major defense contractors. Other organizations like the Aerospace Industries Association and the Americas Aerospace Quality Group also have members represented in the council.

“We initiated the demonstration in response to NASA's inquiry to me, as their local DCMA Center integrator,” Outten said. “They were interested in the concepts and development of JSQC contract administration services, or CAS, using VR technology.”

Outten facilitated the demonstration given to council stakeholders, who were able to observe the remote surveillance system in action. The virtual reality events were demonstrated approximately 550 miles away from GSFC to showcase the commercially available technology.

Participants were able to witness the many capabilities to include onscreen overlay and drawing, audio reception, high-resolution video and photo sharing, among other features.

“Being able to successfully use these capabilities with an inspector or subject matter expert at that distance using a secure link showed that we could save cost, prevent risk and minimize efforts associated with having to travel to a different location,” Outten explained. “Technology is to the point where this is a reality and standards like NAS413 will help guide the development of the technology.”

Event presenters shared examples of DCMA-developed guidance based on NAS413, as well as guidance from IAQG and the Americas Aerospace Quality Group. Gery Mras, AIA director of lifecycle management, also presented the virtual surveillance of what he called hubs or centers for excellence that could operate under the DCMA portfolio-managed structure. These hubs would provide centralized expert support to locations worldwide, enhancing efficiency and collaboration, which could promote economic efficiencies within the global supply chain.

The idea of establishing virtual hubs aligns with DCMA’s efforts to integrate advanced visualization technologies into their operations. These technologies include virtual prototype modeling and immersive design centers, which facilitate augmented reality collaboration between customers and suppliers.

“NAS413 brings credibility and consistency to remote verification capabilities,” said Outten. “It’s about moving away from an unregulated environment to one guided by expert-developed standards.”

DCMA and NASA have a long history of collaboration, particularly in the development of spaceborne systems and innovative CAS. The recent demonstration and discussions on VR technologies represent a continuation of this partnership. The meeting provided NASA collaborators with historical context and insight into the development of VR CAS. It also allowed stakeholders to explore ways to further advance VR capabilities.

“The use and continuous development of the VR process and technologies will continue to yield incalculable value, be a workforce multiplier and enable the agency to fully leverage our experts across multiple product lines globally,” said Brian McGinnis, DCMA NASA Product Operations director. “Continuing ongoing collaboration with users, leaders and innovators will define organizations of the future and provide enterprise-wide CAS advantages.”

The demonstration concluded with a commitment to develop VR guidance while setting the stage for future technological advancements. As NASA and DCMA continue to refine and expand their remote verification capabilities, stakeholders predict the impact of NAS413 and other standards could extend beyond their immediate applications, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and collaboration in aerospace and defense sectors worldwide.

“Model-based quality assurance and acquisition, with VR and artificial intelligence, digital twin, machine learning and modeling tools will serve as the foundation for future partnerships and the achievement of DCMA’s strategic initiatives and future contract deliverables,” said Craig Bennett, DCMA’s NASA team lead. “Furthermore, collaborative innovative CAS efforts are codified objectively through VR and aligns with DCMA’s strategic efforts. This includes the agency’s business capabilities focused on product acceptance, proper payment, contractor effectiveness and overall acquisition insight.”