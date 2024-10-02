Enreach launches DialoX marketplace, expanding access to customisable AI solutions

DialoX AI platform democratises AI services, empowering SMBs and channel partners with scalable, cost-efficient AI technology

Almere, 2 October 2024 – Enreach, Europe’s leading provider of converged contact solutions, today announced the launch of the DialoX marketplace that offers channel partners access to pre-configured conversational AI applications to improve operational efficiencies and lower operating costs. This new marketplace builds on Enreach’s existing DialoX platform that enables partners to create customised AI solutions through low-code and no-code tools. With these capabilities, Enreach partners can deliver conversational AI solutions tailored to meet their customers' unique communication challenges, even without vast prior knowledge in the field of AI.

The DialoX platform consists of several key components, one of them being the AI Marketplace, and is at the heart of Enreach’s innovative approach to making cutting-edge AI technology accessible to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Through a user-friendly, web-based development studio, Enreach’s partners and customers can create tailored chat and voice bot solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing systems and communication channels. Enreach also provides active support to ensure that users can take full advantage of the platform's capabilities.

Key benefits of DialoX include:

Technology Democratisation: DialoX introduces an efficient and practical method for partners to deliver AI features quickly and directly to end-user organisations. This channel-focused approach ensures that smaller businesses can also benefit from cutting-edge AI technology without the need for extensive in-house resources.

Expanded Revenue Opportunities: Enreach partners have the opportunity to tap into the growing demand for AI services. By incorporating AI-driven features into their offerings, channel partners, VARs and MSPs can unlock new revenue streams, and reinforce their value to customers seeking AI solutions.

Simplifying AI adoption for businesses of all sizes



“We see the launch of the marketplace as a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to empowering European SMBs with cutting-edge AI technology that can tangibly improve business performance and efficiency,” said Martin Classen, Enreach’s Chief Product Officer. “Building on the user-friendly foundation of the existing DialoX platform, this ‘marketplace’ approach democratises AI by making advanced, preconfigured solutions easily accessible to both customers and the channel partners that serve them. We believe this will allow our customers and partners to quickly leverage AI’s potential to compete—and succeed—in a rapidly changing market.”

With the DialoX platform and AI marketplace, Enreach is uniquely positioned to satisfy the growing demand for conversational AI solutions, particularly in customer experience, business development, and order fulfilment settings of various sectors. Enreach partners and customers can access the DialoX platform to acquire pre-configured AI applications, and build bespoke functionalities using low-code and no-code development tools.

“We are seeing that small and mid-size businesses across Europe are increasingly interested in the benefits that AI technology provides, but are hesitant to adopt these technologies based on the perceived complexity and cost associated with them,” said Oru Mohiuddin, research director for European Enterprise Communications and Collaboration at IDC. “Enreach’s DialoX platform is a creative, cost-effective way to satisfy this growing demand. By developing a marketplace that allows both businesses and channel partners to obtain AI features in a streamlined, affordable manner, Enreach is giving underserved organisations an opportunity to improve operational efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation.”

Enreach partners and customers across Europe are already using the DialoX platform. The new marketplace will soon be available to partners and customers in the Netherlands, with other markets such as Germany to follow shortly.

NOTE TO THE EDITORS

About Enreach

Enreach is a European leader in converged contact solutions with a strong presence in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the Baltic States. Enreach provides collaboration technology and telecom services through its resellers, service provider partners, and direct channels. All operations contribute to intelligent, integrated IT and communication solutions that ensure optimal communication and workflow between organisations. Enreach's mission is to give companies access to the best communication and collaboration tools with a simple, user-centric interface built around their specific needs and systems. The group's products place powerful features within reach of all companies, regardless of industry or size, so their employees can focus on getting great things done. Enreach operates in over 25 countries and has over 1,000 employees working in 20 different European offices.

For more information about Enreach, please visit: www.enreach.com.

Attachment

Martin Classen Enreach Martin Classen, Chief Product Officer Enreach

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.