Readout of Justice Department’s “Walk the Redline” Event to Commemorate the Third Anniversary of the Combating Redlining Initiative

To commemorate the third anniversary of the Justice Department's Combating Redlining Initiative, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia conducted a walking tour yesterday along Washington D.C.'s historic U Street Corridor.

This year also marks the Justice Department’s 30th anniversary of redlining enforcement efforts. In 1994, the department filed its first redlining case against Chevy Chase Federal Savings Bank in Washington, D.C. Walking the historic U Street Corridor highlights the roots of the department’s fair lending enforcement efforts and continued commitment to fight for equal opportunity for all people and communities impacted by redlining.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke and U.S. Attorney Graves met with three of the longest enduring Black-owned businesses in Washington D.C. — Industrial Bank, Lee’s Flower and Card Shop and Ben’s Chili Bowl — to discuss how access to credit and financial services impacted the neighborhood. Leaders reflected on the local Black community’s rich history of entrepreneurship and contributions to the local economy despite historical redlining.

Redlining is an illegal practice in which lenders avoid providing services to individuals living in communities of color because of the race or national origin of the people who live in those communities. Starting in 2025, lenders will also be required to collect and report on the racial demographics of small business loans provided by financial institutions.

“These three legacy D.C. establishments underscore how access to credit and loan services can be transformative in providing access to economic opportunity and generational wealth for Black communities,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “Our Combating Redlining Initiative is holding financial institutions accountable for unlawful redlining practices and has resulted in historic relief to close the widening wealth gap between communities of color and others. As we expand our efforts, we look forward to reviewing future data on business loans to ensure that banks are engaged in fair lending to small businesses.”

“Industrial Bank’s relationship with Lee’s Flower and Card Shop and Ben’s Chili Bowl shows how businesses can thrive when banks provide access to lending,” said U.S. Attorney Graves. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, along with our partners at the Civil Rights Division, are committed to holding accountable those banks that are not providing equal access to lending.”

In October 2021, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Assistant Attorney General Clarke launched the Justice Department’s Combating Redlining Initiative as the most aggressive and coordinated effort to fight discriminatory lending against communities of color. The Initiative brings a comprehensive approach by working with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, State Attorneys General and financial regulatory agencies nationwide to address redlining.

Since 2021, the department has reached major milestones since its launch, including:

Securing 13 settlements totaling $137 million in relief for communities of color across the country in California, Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Tennessee.

Securing a historic amount of relief that includes $121 million in subsidies for home loans and is expected to generate over $1 billion in investment in affected communities in places such as Houston; Memphis, Tennessee; Newark, New Jersey; Los Angeles; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Information about the Justice Department’s fair lending enforcement work can be found at www.justice.gov/crt/fair-lending-program. Individuals may report lending discrimination by calling the Justice Department’s housing discrimination tip line at 1-833-591-0291 or submitting a report online. Information about the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s civil rights enforcement may be found at www.justice.gov/usao-dc/affirmative-civil-rights-and-environmental-justice.

Beginning in 2025, consistent with section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act, lenders will be required to collect and report certain demographic data for small business loan applications. Information about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s small business lending rulemaking may be found at Small business lending rulemaking | Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (consumerfinance.gov).

Assistant Attorney General Clarke and U.S. Attorney Graves meet with management at Industrial Bank.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke and U.S. Attorney Graves are shown a mural by the owners of Lee's Flower and Card Shop.