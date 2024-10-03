EzyCourse Announces New Creator’s Marketplace to Fuel Creators’ Growth

Empowering Platform Owners to Build Their Own Marketplaces, Earn Commissions, and Scale Their Brands with EzyCourse’s New Creator’s Marketplace Add-On.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EzyCourse, an online course platform and a leading LMS platform, is excited to announce the release of its latest feature – the Creator’s Marketplace Add-On. This groundbreaking tool empowers platform owners to build, manage, and scale their very own community-driven marketplace, similar to Udemy, while maintaining full control over their brand and operations.With the Creator’s Marketplace, platform owners can now invite third-party sellers to join their platform, offering a wide array of products and services including online courses, digital downloads, physical goods, and more. This new functionality allows platform owners to earn commissions on every sale while sellers gain a powerful storefront to showcase their offerings—all under the owner’s brand.𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬The Creator’s Marketplace Add-On provides a unique opportunity for platform owners to exponentially grow their business without the complexities of product creation or distribution. By allowing external sellers to sign up, manage products, and engage with customers directly through a branded storefront, EzyCourse users can now scale their platforms effortlessly.“𝑾𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒓’𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆, 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎 𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏’𝒕 𝒋𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆—𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒚 𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒊𝒕,” 𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒅 𝑺𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒌 𝑯𝒐𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒏, 𝑪𝑬𝑶 𝒐𝒇 𝑬𝒛𝒚𝑪𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔𝒆. “𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒇𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎 𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆𝒕𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒍 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒄𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔, 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕 𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒔. 𝑰𝒕’𝒔 𝒂 𝒉𝒖𝒈𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒑 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘 𝒃𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒔.”In terms of marketplace in other LMS platforms, EzyCourse seems to be the first to launch such an initiative that could see more creators jump ship from other LMS. After a resounding success in the last calendar year, the marketplace has to be the biggest feature update this platform has offered since.Although time will tell how effective and useful this becomes for creators, there’s no doubt that EzyCourse is getting all the praise because of this unique and first of its kind in LMS industry.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫’𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝑺𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 & 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒍: Platform owners have full authority over who can sell in their marketplace and what products they can sell. Each product created by sellers must be approved by the admin before being showcased, ensuring quality control.Commission-Based Earnings: Owners can define commission rates for sellers, creating a passive revenue stream without doing any of the hard work themselves.𝑽𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝑬𝒂𝒔𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆: Users can easily display all approved products using the EzyCourse website builder, and get started with the Marketplace right away.Comprehensive Notifications & Workflows: Both platform owners and sellers receive real-time updates on product approvals, sales, commissions, and payouts, making it easy to manage the entire ecosystem.𝑺𝒆𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝑺𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓 𝑫𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒃𝒐𝒂𝒓𝒅: The sellers in a marketplace have their own separate dashboard where they can manage everything easily, from creating products to managing orders.𝑩𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑺𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓 𝑩𝒂𝒅𝒈𝒆: Owners can use best seller badge to motivate the sellers, and let visitors know instantly about the most popular sellers on the marketplace.EzyCourse only charges a 3.5% fee per sale, billed only when total monthly earnings exceed $50 or at the end of the month.The Marketplace was launched by EzyCourse on 29th September and is now up for grabs on their website. According to the CEO of EzyCourse, the price is expected to go up as the demand for their Marketplace is very high. He is urging the users to bag this massive feature while the price is at its lowest now.Visit ezycourse.com or contact their support for more info.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐳𝐲𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞For anyone not familiar with EzyCourse, it is an innovative online course platform that helps to manage every aspect of an online business. A platform ideal for creators, educators, and entrepreneurs to scale up their business whether it’s by launching a website, accessing marketing tools, easily accepting payments, or even having your own branded mobile app for improving student experience.An already formidable platform, excellent for users to build a thriving online business, is now even more solid with the addition of Creator’s Marketplace.

What Is EzyCourse | How It Works

