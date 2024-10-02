PHILIPPINES, October 2 - Press Release

October 2, 2024 Poe seeks franchise for Starlink Sen. Grace Poe has filed a bill seeking the grant of franchise to Starlink Internet Services Philippines Inc. to allow it to provide internet services, specially in far-flung communities. Senate Bill No. 2844 said the franchise is needed for the company to construct, maintain and operate satellite ground stations for the provision of broadband internet services. "Starlink is seen to bridge the digital gap by providing satellite-based internet connectivity in areas not covered by traditional terrestrial networks and in remote areas where it is difficult to build telecommunications infrastructure," Poe said. "The use of satellite technology is particularly well-suited in an archipelago like the Philippines, where large portions of the population live in rural areas and isolated islands," she added. A subsidiary of Starlink Satellite Services Corp., which operates the world's first and largest satellite constellation, Starlink as of June 2024 has more than 6,200 active satellites, representing half of all active satellites in orbit, allowing it to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, and video calls. Starlink Philippines has been granted accreditation as a Satellite Systems Provider and/or Operator by the Department of Information and Communications Technology and registered as a Value-Added Service provider by the National Telecommunications Commission. While already allowed to provide internet services in the country, the legislative franchise is seen to further improve its services by constructing and operating gateway earth stations. Republic Act No. 3846 or the Radio Control Act states that gateway earth stations qualify as "radio stations" which require legislative franchise. Under the bill, Starlink will be authorized to connect or demand connection of its telecommunications systems to other telecommunications systems installed, operated and maintained by any other duly authorized person entity in the Philippines. The measure mandates it to improve and extend its services in unserved and underserved areas, geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, and in hazard and typhoon areas as determined by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. "The harsh reality of internet service in the country is reflected in the most recent national census which found that only 56.1% of Filipino households can access the internet at home while 42.1% can access it via mobile broadband networks," Poe said. "Poor internet access limits the opportunities available to Filipinos, particularly for low income households. The entry of a new player brings bright prospects in our telecommunications industry," Poe added.

